Costco's $100 million Auckland store unlikely to open this month

When it comes to supermarket options, New Zealand has few and far between.

The opening of Costco’s $100 million Auckland store has been delayed by weather and ongoing construction delays.

The big box retailer had planned to open its three-storey megastore at the end of the month, but was now unable to commit to an opening date.

In a statement, Costco managing director Patrick Noone​ said construction of the Westgate building continued to progress.

“Unfortunately due to Covid-19 and weather delays, we are unable to provide an exact opening date at this stage.”

Noone said the warehouse would open “as soon as possible.”

An email was sent to Costco New Zealand members to update them on the delays of the stores.

123rf Bad weather and construction delays are holding up the opening of Costco’s first New Zealand store.

Membership fees are one of Costco's key sources of revenue, allowing it to run on thin profit margins and pass savings on to customers.

More than 700 people had already signed up for a membership in New Zealand.

The store is expected to offer the chain's full format, ranging from groceries and homewares, to a Costco fuel station, tyre centre, a food court, to optometrist and hearing aid services.

About 350 workers would be hired by the time the store opened, and Costco would bring in 30 to 40 staff trainers from Australia.

In May, the retailer opened a massive 27-pump fuel station in Auckland, with its prices some of the lowest in the country at the time.

It wasn’t the first time the store has been delayed. The construction, which was meant to start in August 2020, was pushed back due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.