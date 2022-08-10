RIP Starburst: Popular lollies discontinued in NZ due to rising costs

It's a sad day for lolly lovers – Starburst has been discontinued.

If you’ve been searching fruitlessly for the yellow-bagged Starburst lollies in New Zealand, you’re not alone.

It turns out the reason you can’t find them is because the gummy lollies have been quietly discontinued.

A Mars spokesperson said Starburst had been discontinued in New Zealand in April 2021.

“We regularly review our Mars Wrigley product range to ensure we’re offering our consumers great tasting products that are also great value for money. Our Starburst products are imported and like many businesses that are importing products from overseas, the brand has been exposed to supply chain difficulties and rising cost pressures over the last two years.

“After reviewing all options, we made the difficult decision to discontinue the brand in New Zealand from April 2021.”

Starburst had been on Kiwi shelves for decades – and the range featured everything from double-headed anaconda lollies to lollipops, fruit chews, babies and squirts.

Mars said it would focus on its other products in New Zealand, such as M&M’s, Maltersers, Skittles, Snickers, Extra and Eclipse.

The disappearance of Starbursts has caused outrage in Australia, after Sydney woman Nariman Dein took to social media platform Tiktok to vent her frustration at not being able to find the sweets in supermarkets.

“I've been looking everywhere - Big W, Coles, whatever - these lollies don't exist,” she said in the video.

“And I am having some sort of conspiracy theory did they just stop selling them and no one realised?”

The video got more than 30,000 likes and 1000 comments from people asking the same thing.

Countdown said it had not had Starburst lollies on its shelves for more than a year.

The discontinuation of the lollies is not the only devastating food loss New Zealanders have faced.

Sarah McCarthy The disappearance of Starburst also caused outrage in Australia.

Le Snak, the crackers-and-dip-in-one snack pack that had been around for three decades, was discontinued by manufacturer Bluebird in May.

“Over time we’ve seen demand for the product decline as consumers’ taste preferences have changed,” a Bluebird spokesperson said.

Last year, Mars shocked chocolate lovers after it discontinued its Pods range due to changes in its manufacturing capabilities.

Almost instantly fans of Pods could hit Trade Me to get their chocolate fix.

But it came at a price, with one listing for a single packet of the chocolates reaching $300.