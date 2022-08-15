Fisher Funds completes $310 million deal to buy KiwiSaver provider Kiwi Wealth

Fisher Funds has inked a deal to buy Kiwi Wealth, which should see it take over management of around 270,000 more KiwiSaver accounts. It intends to continue operating Kiwi Wealth as a separate KiwiSaver scheme.

Fisher Funds has completed the deal to buy Kiwi Wealth, elevating it to the second-largest KiwiSaver provider.

It paid $310 million to buy Kiwi Wealth from Kiwi Group Holdings, which is co-owned by New Zealand Post, ACC and the NZ Super Fund.

Fisher Funds chief executive Bruce McLachlan said the deal would see Fisher Funds become the second-largest KiwiSaver provider managing between $13 billion and $14b of KiwiSaver money.

“This is bringing together two great Kiwi businesses in a world that is increasingly dominated by offshore ownership,” said McLachlan.

Kiwi Group Holdings owns Kiwibank, and the sale will raise money to invest into growing the bank.

The deal is not without controversy as Kiwi Wealth is a default provider, appointed by the Government to manage more than $450m for nearly 60,000 savers unable to choose funds for themselves, while Fishers lost its default status last year.

Fisher Funds also has to quell fears the deal would mean wholesale redundancies among Kiwi Wealth’s roughly 200 employees, many based in Wellington.

“We intend to keep a significant number of the Kiwi Wealth team, and we intend to keep a material presence in Wellington,” McLachlan said.

“We’re looking to combine the best bits of both businesses.”

There will be no immediate change for customers or staff as each business will continue to operate separately.

McLachlan said they planned to merge the businesses over the next 12 months.

The deal still needs to be approved by the Overseas Investment Office as Fisher Funds is partly owned by American private equity firm TA Associates, which has a 33.9% stake in the business.

supplied Bruce McLachlan, chief executive of Fisher Funds.

Fisher Funds’ majority shareholder is Toi Foundation, formerly TSB Community Trust, which owns TSB Bank.

When Fisher Funds and Kiwi Wealth were combined, they would manage between $23b and $24b of retirement savings, including in KiwiSaver accounts, McLachlan said.

At the end of June, the Morningstar funds research company ranked Fisher Funds as the fourth-largest KiwiSaver provider looking after $6.5b of KiwiSaver money, while Kiwi Wealth was the sixth-largest, looking after $6.3b of KiwiSaver money.

Fisher Funds currently operates two KiwiSaver schemes, but intended to continue running Kiwi Wealth as a standalone scheme, McLachlan said.

Fisher Funds will enter negotiations with the Government in a bid to keep the Kiwi Wealth scheme’s default status.

“That will start this week,” McLachlan said.

When a KiwiSaver scheme loses default status, all its default savers are transferred to other default schemes.

The deal to buy Kiwi Wealth included a seven-year agreement for Kiwibank to continue promoting Kiwi Wealth KiwiSaver to its customers.

It’s the fourth large deal done by Fisher Funds, which bought the Huljich KiwiSaver scheme in 2011​, the Tower scheme in 2013​, and the Aon scheme last year​.

Brendon O'Hagan/Stuff Carmel Fisher, founder of Fisher Funds.

Fisher Funds was founded in 1998 by fund manager Carmel Fisher​, while Kiwi Wealth was founded by economist Gareth Morgan.

McLachlan said it was only 24 years since Fisher launched the business.

“To think we will be number two in the KiwiSaver market is something we are all really proud of, and I hope she is really proud too,” he said.

Ross Giblin Gareth Morgan founded Kiwi Wealth, before selling it to the owners of Kiwibank.

Another aspect of the deal that has been questioned is the long-term plans of Fisher Funds’ American co-owner.

While Toi Foundation is a long-term investor, and has owned TSB Bank since 1988, TA Associates operates on shorter investment time frames.

McLachlan said TA Associates’ average holding time was around seven years, but it held onto some investments for longer.

It has been a shareholder in Fisher Funds since 2017.

“Who knows what the future holds there,” McLachlan said.

And, he said: “I’m confident a KiwiSaver business will be floated at some point in the future. These businesses are good long-term businesses with growth prospects, if they are run well.”