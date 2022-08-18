Kiwibank posts $131 million profit, but says mortgage lending has slowed

Kiwibank has posted a net profit after tax of $131m​ for the 12 months to 30 June 2022, up 4% on the previous year.

Chief executive Steve Jurkovich said the improved result was the best in the history of the bank, and was driven by higher revenue and a continued focus on costs.

“Today’s result and our continued success means $131m of profit stays right here in Aotearoa, allowing us to have even more impact for New Zealand in the year ahead as we deliver on our purpose of Kiwi making Kiwi better off,” he said.

Home lending growth of $1.8 billion was driven by a strong first half of the year, but lending slowed in the first six months of 2022 after changes to consumer lending laws, loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions, a cooling housing market, and rising interest rates, he said.

“Potential buyers are being a lot more circumspect; whether that’s first home buyers holding off, existing owners looking to upsize, or property investors taking a wait and see approach,” Jurkovich said.

“History shows that different cycles occur, and the market will recover. At the same time, we continue to make great progress supporting our customers to achieve their home ownership goals.”

The bank grew its lending to businesses by $700m, he said.

Earlier this month, Kiwibank revealed it was beginning to make off-the-shelf sustainable loans to businesses to help them decarbonise their operations.

The bank also reported it had reduced its emissions by 20% on the previous year, and had started a transition to electric vehicles.

There remains a question over the bank’s future ownership after Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in February that the Government was “considering the best ways for the Crown to express its ownership interest” in the bank.

The bank’s disclosure statement shows it has set aside $8m for remediation, which represents refunds it has to pay to customers who were overcharged for services.

It includes some former Kiwibank and New Zealand Home Loan incorrectly charged for replacement Eftpos cards, and account fees.

Kiwibank is owned by Kiwi Group Holdings, which is 53% owned by New Zealand Post.

The New Zealand Super Fund owns a 25% stake, and ACC owns the remaining 22%.

Several of Kiwibank’s sister companies have been sold, and KiwiSaver provider Kiwi Wealth, which is owned by Kiwi Group Holdings, is being sold to Fisher Funds for $310m.

Share investing platform Hatch, which was owned by Kiwi Wealth, and insurance company Kiwi Insurance, which was owned by Kiwi Group Holdings, were sold in 2021.