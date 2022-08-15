Lake Onslow power scheme pioneer criticises idea of 'ugly' concrete dam

How a shallow lake nestled high in the Central Otago hill country could electrify the country.

The Cabinet will decide in December whether to move forward with a detailed business case for Lake Onslow

Academic Earl Bardsley says it should consider an earth dam built using hydrogen-powered trucks

Contact Energy has existing hydro plants on the Clutha River but Bardsley says it stands to gain from the scheme

The academic who first spotted the potential of a giant pumped hydro scheme at Lake Onslow is questioning advice given to the Cabinet on how the multibillion dollar project might be designed.

Lake Onslow in Central Otago would serve as a giant battery that would do away with the need for generators to rely on burning coal and gas when electricity from hydro and others renewables was in short supply.

Energy Minister Megan Woods suggested in a newly-released Cabinet paper that a “roller-compacted” concrete dam might be the best option to seal the natural rock basin that sits at an altitude of 700 metres in Central Otago and which would be the site for the hugely-expanded artificial lake.

Building the dam out of rock was also possible and would be less carbon-intensive but would be riskier and more expensive, the Cabinet paper advised.

READ MORE:

* Critics warn Lake Onslow power scheme’s $4b price tag may balloon

* Lake Taupo possible 'battery' for power production

* Power woes: 'We need a solution or we are going to wreck our economy'

* $4 billion Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme could 'tip electricity market on head'



The paper also suggested that water might need to be pumped into Lake Onslow from an additional reservoir built on the Clutha River downstream from the nearby Roxburgh dam, to avoid interfering with Contact Energy’s existing hydro plants on the river.

But Waikato University associate professor Earl Bardsley, who came up with the idea of building the pumped hydro scheme, queried both proposals.

Bardsley said the Government should consider using earth instead of concrete to build the dam and suggested it could be made using hydrogen-powered trucks, to reduce carbon emissions during construction.

“An ugly concrete dam would be sad for our last major dam, on the way to the green transition,” he said.

“Hydrogen generation on site would be easy using Onslow water and there is a line of pylons over Onslow now,” he said.

Jochen Bind/NIWA The pumped hydro scheme would involve greatly expanding Lake Onslow.

David Darby, energy projects manager at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, said an “earthfill dam” was one of the options being considered.

A pumped hydro plant at Lake Onslow would work by storing water that was pumped uphill into its lake during times when power was cheap and plentiful, such as at night or when hydro lakes were close to full or spilling water.

That water would then be released through tunnels to generate electricity during “dry years” or at other times when power was in short supply, at what would be the country’s highest-capacity power station.

Woods’ Cabinet paper suggested it would be a complication that Contact Energy already operated a series of hydro schemes on the nearby Clutha River from which water would be drawn to fill Lake Onslow.

If water was pumped into Lake Onslow from Lake Roxburgh, upstream of Contact’s Roxburgh’s hydro station, that would affect Contact Energy’s operations “by drawing on water that it would have otherwise used as storage or generation”, it said.

Conversely, if the intake was downstream of the Roxburgh dam then Contact Energy’s operations would “affect the flexibility to pump water to Lake Onslow” and an additional reservoir might have to be built on the Clutha River to collect water for Onslow, it said.

But Bardsley said it would be in Contact Energy’s interest to have water pumped from Lake Roxburgh during times of plentiful power supply and then released back to the lake when power generation from Lake Onslow was needed.

“With respect to a tunnel connecting to Lake Roxburgh, the point seems to be missed that the pumped water is later returned to Lake Roxburgh,” he said.

“Contact Energy would presumably be pleased that some of the water in Lake Roxburgh is shifted to be stored in Lake Onslow during times of low prices, then returned later to Lake Roxburgh at times of higher prices, thus increasing income from the Roxburgh power station.”

Either way, an additional small reservoir on the Clutha River would serve little purpose, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Energy Minister Megan Woods is due to report back to Cabinet on Lake Onslow in December, after which a decision will be made on whether to proceed to a “detailed business case”.

Contact Energy’s head of hydro generation Boyd Brinsdon was non-committal, saying only that it recognised the “potential interdependency between Contact’s hydro generation at Roxburgh and Onslow”, if the pumped hydro scheme progressed.

“We are working to understand the impacts from Lake Onslow but at this early stage, we don’t have a view on the preferred position of the offtake,” he said.

Darby said the ministry was working with hydrologists from NIWA and engineering experts from Te Rōpū Matatau and had input from Contact Energy to understand the hydrology of the Clutha River.

That would be critical to Lake Onslow’s possible design, but were also other considerations, he said.

Included in that was the nature of any commercial arrangement that would likely be required with Contact Energy if Lake Roxburgh was the preferred option for an intake, if the scheme proceeded, he said.

Woods is due to report back to Cabinet in December with a “complete feasibility analysis” of the pumped hydro scheme and alternative options to reduce the power system’s current reliance on coal and gas during periods of low hydro generation.

The Cabinet paper noted that hydro usually generates about 55% to 60% of the 40 terawatt-hours (TWh) of power the country currently consumes each year, but could be reduced by up to 5TWh in dry years, which is a gap that could be plugged by Lake Onslow.

“The New Zealand electricity system will remain hydro-dominated despite the expected increase in wind, solar and geothermal generation,” it said.

“This means that traditional dry years from low hydro inflows are likely to be an enduring problem in the range of 3 to 5 TWh.”

Carbon emissions are not the only factor making plugging that gap using fossil fuels less attractive.

The Electricity Authority estimated that as of the end of July it was costing more than 30 cents a kilowatt-hour to generate electricity from burning Indonesian coal at Genesis Energy’s Huntly power station, due to surging coal prices.

That is about four times more than the cost of generating electricity from wind, after factoring in the original cost of building wind farms, according to data complied by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.