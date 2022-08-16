Would you be happy with a fake engagement ring?

More couples are opting to use a “filler” ring to propose, rather than splashing out on a diamond with which to pop the question.

Allette Ockhuysen, brand manager for jewellers the Village Goldsmith said “filler” or “placeholder” rings had gained in popularity over the last 10 years.

“These have been very popular and definitely relieve some of the uncertainty that some people may [feel] when choosing an engagement ring, whether that be around the design and style, how much you should spend or even wondering ‘will she say yes?’,” she said.

She said people now wanted to put more time and effort into creating something unique and special for their proposals.

“Particularly in these tighter times, we're finding our clients are placing more emphasis on the uniqueness of the design and craftsmanship rather than the price, and while they may have altered their budget, the desire to have something which has a special story and greater sentiment is where we see the trend.”

Unsplash Global jewellery brand Sterling Forever posted an Instagram reel explaining some of the reasons why people opted for a ‘fake’ engagement ring.

Village Goldsmith spotted the gap for this in the market a few years ago, and designed a collection of sterling silver “placeholder” rings for people to propose with, which it called Wilshi.

Former All Black Dan Carter opted for a Whilshi placeholder ring when he proposed to his wife Honor in 2010.

Global jewellery brand Sterling Forever recently posted an Instagram reel explaining some of the reasons why people opted for a “fake” engagement ring.

It included avoiding sizing issues, and wanting to pick a ring the recipient would like.

But New Plymouth jeweller Jakob Kelly said he had only seen someone use a filler engagement ring once or twice.

“A lot of engagements have both parties involved which takes away the surprise, but means everyone is involved in the process, which is nice considering some are very expensive.”

Last month, Michael Hill became the first major jeweller in Australia and New Zealand to become an accredited retailer for certifiable sustainable laboratory-created diamonds.

As the company expanded its laboratory-created diamond ranges in shops through 2020 and 2021 the category grew 183%. Laboratory diamonds were particularly popular with younger shoppers, it said.