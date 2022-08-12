'Build to rent' landlords get tax reward for offering tenants long-term tenancies and more flexibility

Housing Minister Megan Woods announces tax changes around a ‘build to rent’ policy that would give investors an exemption from interest deductibility rules.

Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced ‘build to rent' investors will get an exemption from interest deductibility rules provided they meet certain conditions.

Developments will need to offer tenants long-term tenure and allow tenants more flexibility around what they can do in their dwelling.

Build to rent is well established overseas and the Property Council says this could be a key turning point in unlocking the sector’s growth in New Zealand.

Landlords will be encouraged to offer tenants 10-year tenancies and to allow tenants to keep a pet or put a painting on a wall through a tax carve-out for “build to rent” investors.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said a bill would be introduced to Parliament this month which will allow owners of new and existing build to rent properties to claim interest as an expense on their tax returns provided they meet certain conditions.

Woods hopes it will encourage the build to rent market to grow, but also that it will encourage community housing providers and iwi to provide housing that fits in the space between public housing and the private rental market.

“This is about changing the way people rent.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Build to rent is well established overseas.

“This allows someone to sign a lease on a property to move into a home knowing that the kid can start school and finish school while they are on that property that they can put roots down in that community.”

Rules introduced last year are phasing out most landlords’ ability to deduct interest expenses from their income for existing properties.

Build to rent properties are typically multi-unit developments, like apartment buildings, that are funded and owned by institutional investors. They are built with the intention of being offered to tenants rather than buyers.

Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman said the changes to interest deductibility rules for these properties could be a key turning point in unlocking the potential of the sector.

“Build to rent will transform the experience of renting in New Zealand. Property Council research shows that our members stand poised to deliver over 25,000 build to rent homes in the next decade, with the right policy settings.”

National’s housing spokesperson Chris Bishop welcomed the changes, but said they did not remove barriers to foreign investment in build to rent housing.

“It has taken the Government five years to come up with a plan for the build to rent sector, and all they have done is exempt it from a new tax they themselves introduced.”

To qualify for the tax benefit, landlords will need to offer tenants the option of a 10-year tenancy carrying a 56-day notice period – but tenants will not be required to accept it.

Owners of build to rent properties will also need to offer more flexibility about what tenants can do in the property they rent.

The property will need to have a personalisation policy that goes beyond what is required by the Residential Tenancies Act. This could include allowing tenants to stick a painting on the wall or have a pet.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods says security of tenure is important to tenants.

Woods said this would enable people to settle and personalise their home and reduce how often they had to find a new place to live.

“We believe security of tenure is critical for people who are renting.”

Woods made the announcement in Auckland at Kerepiti, a joint venture at Hobsonville Point between Ngāi Tahu Property, NZ Super Fund and New Ground Capital which contains 208 homes.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Developments will need to offer tenants long-term tenure and allow tenants more flexibility around what they can do in their dwelling.

Under the new legislation build to rent properties will be defined as a single development with 20 dwellings or more, situated on a single or parcel of land – or multiple land parcels where they border one another.

Woods acknowledged some properties currently being marketed as build to rent might not qualify for the exemption from interest deductibility rules but said there would be transition period to allow them to change their offering to better meet the standard.

The build to rent business model emphasises providing an attractive experience for renters so that the buildings are continuously occupied.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National housing spokesperson Chris Bishop said foreign investment rules around build to rent needed to be changed too.

Build to rent investments attract investors like pension funds who have a mandate to invest in low-yield, low-risk investments that deliver a stable return over a long period of time.

The sector is relatively new in New Zealand but growing in Australia, and well-established in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

Sense Partners economist Shamubeel Eaqub said foreign capital was an important part of growing build to rent assets in New Zealand because globally the cash flowing into these developments was primarily from Germany, Switzerland and the United States, with some pension funds required by law to invest in build to rent-type assets.

Dentons Kensington Swan partner Paula Ormandy said Woods released guidance in March showing foreign ownership restrictions did not restrict foreign investment in build to rent housing.

Ormandy said the problem was this guidance took a “generous” interpretation of what was written in legislation, and many foreign investors were not willing to take the risk that the courts might take a different interpretation.

“We’d prefer that those clarifications were actually embedded in the law.”