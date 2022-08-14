Daredevil tagging causes steep Auckland costs as graffiti climbs to new heights

Auckland has been suffering from the rise of daredevil tagging as vandals seek inaccessible places to daub so their work remains visible for longer.

The rise of daredevil tagging in Auckland is costing the city’s ratepayers and building owners dearly.

“The idea for them is they want to put their tag somewhere it’s not going to be removed, so people can see it for a long period of time,” said Andy Flint, business development manager at Civic, the company contracted by Auckland Council to clean tagging from the city’s CBD.

But costs are rising as taggers have been climbing to heights in a bid to have more of the city’s citizens view their tags.

“In previous years, there might have been 100 to remove at height. This year, because they are getting a bit more daring, there might be 300,” Flint said.

“They know if they do it on a reachable wall, it will get removed quickly.”

Auckland Council said it had spent about $4.2 million in each of the last five years removing between 70,000 and 110,000 pieces of graffiti each year.

Civic’s share of that was about 35,000 last year, and the number looks certain to be higher this year.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Graffiti is appearing in inaccessible places, such as this rooftop tagging on Auckland’s Queen St.

The increase in tagging at height was pushing up costs, he said.

“Every single job that’s above a certain height becomes a height risk, and your staff have to be height trained,” he said.

“It’s a much longer process,” he said, and a more costly one.

“The health and safety protocols are very stringent.”

Buildings tagged with at-height graffiti include some in high-use streets including Auckland’s Queen Street.

The council only pays for some graffiti removal, and clean-up costs for commercial properties often fall to the building owner, Flint said.

Auckland Council said tagging reduced people’s feelings of safety, belonging and connectedness to their city, and its last graffiti plan seemed to show it had been winning in the fight to reduce tagging.

ROB STOCK/Stuff Gillies Avenue is a major commuter road, and the Badminton Stadium is currently tagged at height.

From 2012 to 2019 there was a decrease in the amount of tagging being removed, but Flint said daredevil tagging was changing the economics of graffiti removal.

“We’re not really making any money on the [Auckland Council] contract because we’ve had to employ more staff that we expected to cope with the growing amount of tags in the city.”

It’s not only business premises being targetted for at-height tagging.

Civic recently cleaned a tag from the Cancer Association building in Grafton, Auckland. It wasn’t in-scope for Civic’s council contract, so the charity would have had to pay to get it removed.

“We went and removed that for free,” Flint said.

ROB STOCK/Stuff Target was targeted by taggers who climbed to the store’s roof.

A study in 2009 by the Ministry of Youth Development found tagging wasn’t just the work of teenagers. Taggers got a thrill from doing something illegal, but 20-somethings were more likely to tag than teens.

There are some tags that appear again, and again, and on August 9, a 29-year-old man was arrested, accused of being behind the prolific ‘Blume’ graffiti tag seen around Auckland.

“We remove multiple tags from Blume on a regular basis,” Flint said.

It’s alleged that Blume tags have caused around $250,000 of damage to buildings.

“It’s not like Banksy doing some cool graffiti art. It’s just vandalism at the end of the day,” Flint said.