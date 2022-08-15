NZX technology glitch leaves investors searching for company announcements

The NZX experienced a glitch after switching to a back-up data centre.

The NZX blamed an annual test of its technology back-up plans for a glitch that prevented company announcements from displaying on its website on Monday morning.

The fault prevented investors from viewing announcements including Contact Energy’s annual result and a profit warning from My Food Bag on the NZX’s usual website.

Spokesman Simon Beattie said announcements were available on its back-up site, announcements.nzx.com.

Beattie said the NZX had switched to its secondary data centre over the weekend as part of its annual testing programme and experienced a temporary issue displaying announcements.

The fault appeared to be fixed prior to trading opening on the NZX at 10am.