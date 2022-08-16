Rocket Lab thinks war on Ukraine has softened hostility to its military ties

Rocket Lab customer Planet Labs has been active in the space above Ukraine.

Rocket Lab believes Russia’s war on Ukraine may have made Kiwis more reconciled to its role in launching military-related surveillance satellites, though some peace activists say their views haven’t changed.

Spokeswoman Morgan Bailey said two satellites that the company launched on April 2 for United States company BlackSky were placed into a more northern latitude than the rest of BlackSky’s fleet.

That was so they could spend more time over Ukraine and Russia “to observe the humanitarian crisis unfolding there”, she said.

BlackSky has a 10-year contract with the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to supply imagery to US intelligence, defence and civil agencies and its work in Ukraine has included monitoring the state of its nuclear power plants

READ MORE:

* Rocket Lab plans to create more than 110 new hi-tech jobs in NZ

* Embracing our place at the edge of the world for cooperation in space

* Why this White House meeting is one Jacinda Ardern probably never thought she'd have



Many satellite images related to the invasion that have been published by the news media have been sourced from another US firm, Planet Labs, which also has a contract with the NRO and is another regular customer of Rocket Lab, but which also uses other launch companies.

Those images include one proving major damage to a Russian airbase in Crimea earlier this month, another showing a drone strike on Russian-occupied Snake Island, and others that have provided evidence of the large-scale theft of Ukrainian grain using Russian cargo ships.

Rocket Lab has separately launched satellites directly for the US Air Force, Space Force and NRO as well as one for the Mexican military over the past four years.

They included one that US Defence documents indicated was designed to assist in accurately directing ground fire against small moving targets, for example in battlefield situations.

supplied BlackSky's satellites have been used to keep watch on how Ukraine's nuclear power plants have been impacted by the conflict.

Rocket Lab also launched two spy satellites last month and this month jointly for the NRO and Australia’s defence department, about which little has so far been disclosed.

“If anything, I would say there's a positive response to the work that Rocket Lab is doing with governments, internationally,” Bailey said.

“I think the Ukraine situation has played a role in that and also the recent visit by the Prime Minister to the US stating the closeness of the relationship, particularly as it comes to space and the peaceful use of space.”

Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash announced last week that the Government had signed a new space-related agreement with the US that “reduces the need to negotiate complex one-off contractual arrangements for specific missions and research projects”.

Planet Labs Another Planet Labs image shows smoke rising after a suspected Ukrainian drone strike on Russian positions on Snake Island in May.

But a spokesman for Nash clarified that the agreement did not affect the current legislative environment for satellite launches from New Zealand, under which all individual payloads need to be approved by the minister.

Sonya Smith, a member of the Rocket Lab Monitor group that opposes the company’s dealing with the US military, said the fact it had launched satellites that might be being used in the defence of Ukraine had not changed her views.

“I feel for the Ukrainian people, absolutely, and that war isn't particularly of their making,” she said.

Supplied BlackSky and Planet Labs have been two of Rocket Labs’ biggest customers.

But New Zealand shouldn’t be participating in “someone else's war”, she said.

“The Government has a responsibility to make sure technologies launched into orbit from here don’t assist other countries’ armies to wage war.”

Eliana Darroch from Auckland Peace Action said Rocket Lab was “essentially acting as a US military base and New Zealand government is allowing that”.

The nature of the war on Ukraine had not changed her views and the most useful thing New Zealand could do in that conflict was to “remain neutral”, she said.