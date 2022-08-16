Global shortage of helium slows balloon sales

The global helium shortage means people have been unable to purchase helium balloons for the last month.

A global helium shortage is deflating not only party plans, but balloon sales across the nation.

A spokesperson for party supply store Look Sharp, said there had been a shortage since July, mainly affecting its Auckland, central and lower North Island stores.

“We have set a limit on customer pre-orders to guarantee a stable service.”

Helium is produced when uranium decays and there are few places that produce the gas.

The United States is one of the largest producers, along with Qatar and Algeria.

But supply chain disruptions, production plant closures and a mid-January leak at the helium reserve in Texas meant supply had been affected.

The shortage had caused a notable drop in the total sales at Look Sharp on Saturdays, and had also affected its balloon sales.

“We have found that our customers would look for alternatives to helium balloons such as our balloon garland, column DIY kits, hand air pump, and decorative helium-free balloons, which have moved faster due to the current shortage.

“But in general our store receive more orders for balloon assembly services that do not require helium, such as balloon table centrepieces.”

Since late last week its Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga stores had their helium supply back, while other regions were expected to get supply again in the next two weeks.

Spotlight also offers helium balloons and some shops had advertised they would not have helium until October.

A similar helium shortage happened in the US before the pandemic, which caused the price of filling up a balloon to rise, essentially doubling the cost.