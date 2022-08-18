Talley's upgraded rendering plant at Motueka comes up roses

Talley's general manager wet fish Leon Moore speaks about the upgraded fish rendering plant at the Talley's Port Motueka complex.

The days of “Smelly Talley’s” appear to be over with neighbours giving a sniff of satisfaction over its upgraded fish rendering plant at Port Motueka.

During a hearing in mid-2017 over Talley’s application for replacement permits related to the operation of its complex at Port Motueka, neighbouring property owner and then Tasman District councillor Peter Canton submitted on the smell.

The odour had “an immediate impact on my life and my neighbours, and an effect on the value of my property”, Canton told the hearing.

Some people had referred to his Trewavas St home being located near “Smelly Talley's” or to the odour as “the smell of money”, he said.

READ MORE:

* Talley's discharge consents at Port Motueka slashed

* Talley's plan for Motueka factory waste discharge backed by council staff

* Iwi call for Talley's to stop discharging into sea at Motueka



CHERIE SIVIGNON/STUFF/Nelson Mail Former Tasman district councillor and neighbour of the Talley’s complex Peter Canton says he is impressed by the upgrade of the fish rendering plant.

Gail Jewell, who lived on Jackett Island in mid-2017, said her husband had “literally” gagged at times over the odour while she did not find Talley’s very responsive to complaints.

It was a different story this week with Jewell lauding the improvement in responsiveness and odour.

“I take my hat off to them for what they’ve done,” she said. “There are still times it is a bit smelly, but I don’t know why that would be when they’ve done so much. They’re always responsive when I ring.”

Canton this week said since the upgrade “you wouldn’t even know they [rendering plant] were there”.

“It is just fantastic,” he said. “I’m very impressed with what they’ve done. Kudos to them.”

Talley’s general manager wet fish Leon Moore said the company had spent “millions” on the upgrade in 2018-19 of its rendering plant, which processes fish carcasses into other products. New machinery including an evaporator and improved technology enabled Talley’s to use every part of the carcass, meaning it no longer had to discharge to the water from the plant.

Talley's/Supplied Talley's general manager wet fish Leon Moore says the upgrade of the rendering plant means 100% of each fish caught is now utilised.

Fishmeal, oil and fertiliser were produced. The fishmeal, used in animal feed, was sent to Taiwan and Korea primarily, the oil was an ingredient in animal food, much of which went to Taiwan, while the fish fertiliser was used on pasture in New Zealand and elsewhere.

“The process means 100% of a fish that is caught is utilised,” Moore said. “First, the fish is filleted in the processing plant, and then the offal [carcass] is put into covered pods (containers) and moved ... to the rendering plant.”

Talley's/Supplied Containers of oil and fish fertiliser sit outside the rendering plant where they are produced at the Talley's Port Motueka complex.

To target the odour, a biofilter was installed. The smell is taken via point-source pipes installed throughout the contained rendering plant to a humidifier and then blown through a large outdoor bark garden. Enzymes in the bark “eat” the smell, Moore said.

Containing about 250 cubic metres of bark, the garden is about 6m by 15m and 2.5m deep. Sprinklers keep the bark moist on days it does not rain.

There is no smell at the bark garden.

“It was the most state-of-the-art plant at the time of building,” Moore said of the upgrade.

Talley's/Supplied Fish carcasses, which are to be processed into fishmeal, oil and fish fertiliser at the rendering plant.

While it was an automated plant with just four employees, it was a “very precise” process. Constant measurements were taken with testing daily.

As well as the plant upgrade, the carcasses were now treated like live fish and either processed straight away or stored in a chiller.

Processing the carcasses fresh also provided a better revenue stream, Moore said.

At this time of year, during the hoki season, the rendering plant was processing about 50 to 60 tonnes a day and producing white fishmeal, which was Talley’s premium fishmeal.

The fish was Talley’s inshore catch, coming mostly from the West Coast.

Talley's/Supplied An aerial view of the exterior of the fish rendering plant with the biofilter in the foreground.

As a condition of its resource consent, Talley’s had to hold community liaison meetings. Prior to the upgrade, there were about 100 attendees “not happy with the odour”, Moore said.

About 20 people attended the first meeting post-upgrade and were “full of praise” at the outcome. There were about six people at the following meeting, three of whom were from Talley’s.

“So it’s been a great project for community benefit,” Moore said, adding the rendering plant was also making money for Talley’s.

Canton described it as a “win-win” situation.

“For me, it was all about being a good neighbour.”