Smashing news: Early season avocados just 80 cents each

The harvest is just beginning, but avocados are already going cheap.

Forks at the ready, avo fans – with the harvest just beginning, the fruit is already going cheap.

A scan of supermarket prices on Tuesday revealed avocados, harvested from August to February, were already selling for as little as 80 cents a pop.

A Countdown spokesperson said grower investment over the last couple of years meant it had a good supply of New Zealand-grown fruit.

“Over the last year, avocado sales have increased by more than 25%,” they said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Kiwis urged to eat more avocado after industry takes Covid-19 hit

* How many others squeezed that avocado you just bought (and squeezed)?

* Stolen avocados likely being sold at roadside stalls



Foodstuffs spokesperson Emma Wooster​ said more than 31 million avocados were sold in its New World, Pak ‘n Save and Four Square stores last year.

HOMED This hack has been making headlines, so we decided to try it out ourselves.

“We expect to see great value and availability on avocados continue as crops grow larger – great news as we know New Zealanders love some avo on their morning toast,” Wooster said.

NZ Avocado chief executive Jen Scoular​ said New Zealanders bought more than 80 million avocados last season, which was “a record, and a great one.”

“With increased prices for fruit and vegetables, and our new season crop available, it’s a great time for Kiwis to grab an extra couple of avocados in their weekly shopping and try avocados in new ways.”

But the bargain-basement prices come at a cost to avocado growers, who have already had a tough couple of years.

Repeated Covid-19 lockdowns, shipping problems and changing shopping habits had all impacted on growers’ ability to shift their produce.

On top of that, increased production in Australia, usually New Zealand’s biggest export market, resulted in an “avalanche” of avocados there last year.

The oversupply led to prices hitting a 15-year low of $1 each and a 76% slump in New Zealand’s exports across the Tasman.

Scoular said New Zealand produced about 1.5% of global avocado supply, and she believed demand in Asia could be “increased significantly with good investment in that market development.”