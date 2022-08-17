Fletcher Building annual profit jumps 42% to $432 million

Fletcher Building full-year profit jumped 42% as the country’s largest integrated manufacturer and distributor of building supplies benefited from a strong construction market.

Net profit rose to $432 million in the year to June 30, from $305m last year, the company said. Revenue rose 5% to $8.5 billion.

Fletcher Building estimates it lost $300m in revenue and took a $100m hit to operating profit in its first quarter due to the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns which saw almost all New Zealand business shut down for up to five weeks. Still, it benefited from a construction boom coming out of lockdown and expects a backlog of work will continue to sustain the market.

“Our performance highlighted our ability to deal with a dynamic operating environment, while remaining focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth,” said chief executive Ross Taylor.

In the coming year “we expect to see ongoing profit growth, as there continues to be a solid pipeline of committed work in our end markets, and there is unlikely to be another Covid-19 forced shutdown of our operations,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The Government reacts to the Commerce Commission's market study of the building supplies sector.

Taylor said the year “has not been without its challenges” as global and national supply chain disruptions continued into the third year of the pandemic.

Fletcher’s Winstone Wallboards unit holds a 94% share of the plasterboard market with its Gib product and it has come under fire for failing to keep up with the surge in demand coming out of lockdowns, causing a construction bottleneck and stress for builders and the wider industry.

“Surging plasterboard orders following the first quarter lockdown outstripped our ability to supply, despite our manufacturing facilities running at record levels,” Taylor said.

“In recognition of our key role as a local manufacturer in keeping the market supplied, we carried out a range of measures to address the shortage including operating production lines 24/7, running down our reserve stocks, importing additional product, and establishing an emergency supply pool.”

Taylor has previously said he expects the plasterboard market to return to ‘equilibrium’ by October as supply increases and demand slows.

The company’s new $400m manufacturing facility in Tauranga, scheduled to begin operations in May 2023, would more than meet current and future demand levels, he said.

Fletcher posted an operating profit before one-time items of $756m, up 13% from the previous year and ahead of its forecast for about $750m. It reiterated its forecast for operating profit of at least $850m in the coming year.

In presentation notes for investors, the company said it saw “significant near-term profit growth” with an industry backlog of construction work supporting at least the next 12 months.

Fletcher’s operating profit margin lifted to 8.9%, up from 8.2% in the previous year. The strong 9.5% margin in the second half of the year provided “good momentum” heading into the current year, it said.

The company said it had strong pricing disciplines to cover inflation increases.

Within its local divisions, the building products unit lifted pre-tax profit 6% to $210m as revenue increased 12% to $1.6b; distribution lifted pre-tax profit 10% to $137m as revenue increased 6.6% to $1.8b, concrete lifted pre-tax profit 13% to $128m as revenue increased 3.8% to $881m, residential and development increased pre-tax profit 41% to $217m as revenue slipped 5.7%, and construction pre-tax profit fell 9.7% to $28m as revenue increased 7.1% to $1.6b.

Fletcher will pay shareholders a final dividend of 22 cents per share, taking the full-year dividend to 40c, up from 30c the previous year.