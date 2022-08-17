What's a high-quality tourist, anyway?

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says the target market for New Zealand is high-quality visitors who will spend a bit more and stay a bit longer.

Tourism groups are questioning Tourism Minister Stuart Nash’s claims that New Zealand should aim to attract “high-quality tourists”.

Speaking at the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand annual conference last week, Nash said New Zealand’s marketing spin aim for “high-quality tourists”.

”We are going to welcome backpackers ... [but] we are not going to target the people who put on Facebook how they can travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.”

The president of the Backpacker Youth and Adventure Tourism Association (BYATA) Brian Westwood​ said the comments made New Zealand seem arrogant and were hypocritical.

“New Zealand youth travellers go all over the world for their OE, often travelling cheaply or backpacking. How can we turn around and say we don’t want these kinds of tourists to visit us? It is hypocritical,” Westwood​ said.

Nash​ and the Government were missing a key difference between high-paying, and high-quality tourists, Westwood said.

“Backpackers are high-quality tourists. They visit more regions of the country than any other market. While they may stay in budget accommodation, youth travellers do a third more activities than other travellers which can be a boon for regional tourism economies,” he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tourism groups have slammed comments from Tourism Minister Stuart Nash.

Regional Tourism New Zealand chairperson David Perks​ said it was a bad idea for the Government to direct the tourism industry to put “all of its eggs in one basket”.

“As soon as you say you only want one type of visitor you are creating challenges for yourself. A diverse mix of tourists is very important, both for the travellers and for the New Zealand communities they interact with,” Perks​ said.

Regions outside the “tourism superhighway” benefited from younger visitors, who stayed longer and did more activities in an area than older travellers, he said.

Many backpackers entered the country on working holiday visas, and so contributed to the economy economically by labouring in primary industries, and paid tax in New Zealand, he said.

Roscoe Price Moor,​ founder of road trip planner app Roady, said it was a bad business decision to ignore certain demographics of the tourism market.

“So many of our tourism experiences are made for the backpacker market. White water rafting, off-track adventure experiences. So many of these are small mum and dad businesses that are often overlooked by the higher spending travellers,” Price Moor​ said.

Supplied Roscoe Price Moor​, founder of road trip planner app Roady, says it is a bad business decision to ignore certain demographics of the tourism market.

While there had been an understandable backlash against the behaviour of some freedom campers, the Government needed to teach this group how to be a sustainable traveller, rather than cut them off completely, he said.

Travellers who had a good experience in New Zealand while they were young had the potential to become repeat visitors, injecting more money into the economy over a longer period, he said.

While higher-spending travellers would bring in money to the sector in the short-term, it was younger travellers who would provide sustainable income, he said.