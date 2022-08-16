Auckland school bans Uber Eats over environmental concerns

Western Springs College says the use of food delivery services goes against its values. (File photo)

An Auckland secondary school is banning food deliveries to students over environmental concerns.

Western Springs College announced the ban on Friday, saying deliveries from services including Uber Eats would no longer be accepted during school hours.

“Engaging with delivery services goes against our value of tautiakitanga (sustainability),” a post on its website said.

The school’s canteen had excellent options for staff and students and its manager had worked hard to reduce the canteen’s environmental footprint.

That included removing all non-recyclable and non-compostable packaging from the canteen in 2020.

Western Springs College is the latest school to ban food deliveries to students.

In 2019, East Auckland’s Macleans College announced it would ban Uber Eats deliveries due to safety concerns about delivery drivers entering school grounds.

That followed an incident outside Christchurch Girls' High School in 2018 where a man posing as an Uber driver allegedly tried to lure students into his car.

An Uber Eats spokesperson said its terms and conditions stated users must be 18 to have an Uber account.

”We know sometimes parents will order for children but with schools, it’s up to them to set their own policies and enforce them.”

Uber Eats community guidelines stated: When ordering items, children are also not allowed to use an adult’s Uber Eats account by themselves. All deliveries to schools should be made through the school reception, unless otherwise directed by the school.