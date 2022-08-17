McDonald's and KFC to open at Ruakura's inland port by the end of the year

Work has begun on the Waitomo super centre at the Ruakura inland port (file photo)

McDonald’s and KFC have been confirmed as the latest tenants at the Ruakura inland port.

The two fast-food services will be the first sub-tenants for the flagship service centre for the Waitomo Group.

The service centre situated close to the Waikato Expressway will be accessible via the Ruakura interchange and will incorporate a Waitomo Fuel Stop with alternative energy options including hydrogen refuelling and EV charging stations, as well as commercial truck refuelling lanes.

A touch-free carwash and other retail options, including a café and a convenience store.

Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said the service development is the largest project in the history of the 75-year-old fuel business.

Waitomo Group was confirmed as the first retail and service tenant of the superhub development last year.

The restaurants will be adjacent to the Waitomo service centre at Ruakura.

“These sites cement our collective commitment to the Waikato, and it’s great to see our partners recognise the growth and development opportunities the Ruakura Superhub will deliver to the region as much as Waitomo does.”

Supplied The service centre will offer not only fuel, but other alternative energy options as well as KFC and McDonald’s

The McDonald’s site will open before Christmas and will include a drive-thru restaurant with 75 indoor seats, self-ordering kiosks and a Play Place.

KFC is scheduled to open at the end of the year and employ up to 35 locals.

Earthworks for the new Waitomo Group service centre are underway and construction of the site has begun.

Tainui Group Holdings CEO, Chris Joblin said they were delighted to be partnering with Waitomo group.

“A long-standing, successful local business with deep roots in the region and a strong connection to our iwi through Jimmy as a tribal member.”

Once fully developed, the Ruakura Superhub is estimated to accommodate 6,000-12,000 jobs and will have significant social and economic benefits for Waikato iwi, Hamilton, the region and New Zealand as a whole.

A project of national significance, the Ruakura Superhub is amongst New Zealand’s largest developments, spanning logistics, industrial, retail and residential development areas.

Located within the “golden triangle” for New Zealand’s supply chain, it will be anchored by a 30-hectare inland port, with the first 17-hectare stage under construction by Tainui Group Holdings and Port of Tauranga in a 50/50 joint venture.

Tenants of the Superhub include Kmart, Maersk, Big Chill Distribution and The PBT Group.