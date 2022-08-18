Auckland Airport says international travel has made a 'spirited comeback'

Auckland International Airport is gearing up for the return of travellers.

Auckland International Airport says international travel has made a “spirited comeback” after the borders re-opened and it expects its underlying business will return to profit after two years of losses.

The country’s biggest international gateway expects to post an underlying profit of $50 million to $100m in the current financial year to the end of June 2023, after posting losses of $11.6m in 2022 and $39.4m in 2021, the first in its history.

Underlying profit excludes property revaluations and is the company’s preferred metric for measuring the performance of the business.

Auckland Airport is preparing for a recovery in international travel after the country’s borders progressively opened this year. The Covid-19 pandemic brought global travel to a standstill and saw Auckland Airport defer major capital projects, cancel its dividend, cut costs and raise $1.2 billion from shareholders.

Chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui, who started in February, said that although Auckland Airport’s results continued to reflect the impact of the pandemic and the challenging operating conditions of the 2022 financial year, the reopening of the border to Australia in April had marked a turning point in the organisation’s recovery.

“After two years of disruption, careful cost management and perseverance from the team at Auckland Airport our recovery is now well underway,” Hurihanganui said.

“As aviation rebounds there continues to be some uncertainty about the shape of recovery ahead with global operational challenges, such as labour shortages, currently constraining the system’s capacity.

“However, Auckland Airport continues to take a long-term view and we remain optimistic about the future with the strong global appetite that exists for travel alongside Auckland’s position as a key aviation hub in the South Pacific.”

In the year to June 30, passenger numbers fell 13% to 5.6 million. Domestic passengers fell 27% to 4.3 million while international passengers, including transits, rose 123% to 1.3 million.

The gradual reopening of the border between February and June saw airlines like Chile’s LATAM restore services, with 17 airlines flying to 28 destinations at Auckland Airport by June 30, up from 12 airlines and 21 destinations during the worst of the pandemic.

“International travel to and from New Zealand has made a spirited comeback in recent months as border restrictions have fallen away,” Hurihanganui said.

“With key parts of our network now reconnected and capacity returning, our sights are firmly set on the future as we progress key infrastructure projects and look to future improvements in transport, technology and operations.”

SUPPLIED Auckland International Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui says international travel has made a “spirited comeback” after the borders re-opened.

Hurihanganui said the company was in talks with airlines about the design of a new purpose-built domestic terminal to be merged into the eastern end of the existing international terminal, which was approved by the company’s board in August last year.

“When the current domestic terminal opened in the 1960s it was the dawn of the jet age. It’s now more than half a century old and while we have continued to reinvest in the facility to support growth in domestic travel and the needs of travellers, this infrastructure is now nearing the end of its life,” she said.

“It’s vitally important for Auckland and New Zealand’s economy that we invest for the future, creating a domestic travel experience Kiwis can be proud of.”

She warned that airlines would face higher charges for the new $1 billion-plus combined terminal, noting they currently pay some of the lowest domestic charges in Australasia to operate at Auckland Airport due to the age of the domestic terminal and the write down of assets.

The project would be delivered in stages in line with aviation’s recovery, she said.

Hurihanganui said the company's view on the outlook for travel was more cautious than the International Air Travel Association, which predicted in its most recent report that the global industry would recover to pre-pandemic levels in the 2024 calendar year, with the Asia-Pacific region to follow at a later stage.

“While we are hopeful of a strong recovery over the next 18 months, our outlook remains conservative,” she said.

The company’s net profit fell to $191.6m in the year to June 30, from $466.6m the previous year. That reflects a $204.4m gain in the value of its investment property in the latest period, down from a $527.3m gain the previous year.

The company will not pay its shareholders a dividend from the latest year. Its shareholders were last paid a dividend in the 2019 financial year, after the company cancelled dividends to conserve cash during the pandemic.