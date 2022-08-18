Not a cent of $500,000 fines paid by fishing companies three years on

MPI raided the Napier plant and boats of Hawke’s Bay Seafoods in 2014. (File photo)

Two seafood companies fined more than $500,000 three years ago have not paid a cent, court records have revealed.

Hawke’s Bay Seafoods Ltd and Esplanade No.3 Ltd were two of three associated companies – and three individuals – convicted on multiple charges and fined for “an abuse of trust of the fishery” in 2019.

Hawke’s Bay Seafoods was fined $410,232 and Esplanade No.3 Ltd was fined $141,434.

Both companies have been put into liquidation.

READ MORE:

* Fishing company that once employed thousands in liquidation over $3500 debt

* Hawke's Bay Seafoods pays the $1.7m it owed in unpaid taxes

* Seized properties worth $4.1 million released to owners five years after fisheries raid



Newly released court records show neither company has made any payments towards the fines, which currently stand at $440,949 for Hawke’s Bay Seafoods and $234,994 for Esplanade No.3.

John Cowpland/Stuff Hawke’s Bay Seafoods was fined $410,232 for its part in the offending. (File photo)

The other defendants fined in the prosecution have paid their fines in full. They are Ocean Enterprises Ltd. ($215,373), Marcus D'Esposito ($126,639), Giancarlo D'Esposito ($106,686) and Nino D'Esposito ($86,309).

The prospects of collecting the outstanding fines appear slim.

The Ministry of Justice is a non-secured creditor for both companies, but liquidators do not expect to make distributions.

The companies and individuals were charged in relation to landings of fish to New Zealand and their export to Australia between November 2012 and July 2014, where the amounts of fish were under-reported before export.

Company premises were raided by the Ministry of Primary Industries in October 2014, and a $2.3m five-year investigation and prosecution ensued.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF MPI fisheries compliance national manager Steve Ham said the ministry was "absolutely satisfied" with the sentencing of Hawke's Bay Seafoods.

After the fines were handed down in October 2019, Ministry for Primary Industries manager of fishing compliance Steve Ham said the ministry was satisfied with the outcome, which “sets a great deterrent factor to the industry”.

This week, the ministry’s director of compliance services Gary Orr said, despite the fines of two companies going unpaid, “we believe our work does send a strong message to individuals and companies which break the rules, and note that both companies involved in this case are in liquidation”.

“The Court decides what fines are imposed, and the Ministry of Justice administers their collection. Our role is to investigate fisheries offending and bring it before the Courts, which we have done here, and will continue to do in the interests of sustainability,” he said.

Ministry of Justice group manager of national service delivery Tracey Baguley said the ministry could not provide information on what actions had been taken to collect fines payments.