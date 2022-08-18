Employers justified in investigating racist online comments, lawyer says

Employees’ social media posts have become an increasing issue for businesses in recent years, an employment lawyer says. (File photo)

Workers posting racist or discriminatory comments online should expect their employers to act if they are found out, an employment lawyer says.

On Wednesday, Bluebird NZ said one of its managers had been stood down while it investigated anti-Māori language comments made online.

The comments followed Whittaker’s release of the limited edition Miraka Kirīmi (Creamy Milk) chocolate block ahead of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

After the comment and the poster’s place of work were shared on TikTok, Bluebird said it did not tolerate racism and the worker had been “removed from duties” while it investigated.

READ MORE:

* Working from home: The legal ramifications

* Can you be fired for expressing your opinion in the workplace?

* Job hunters vetting employers' online review websites

* Facebook slights can have career consequences



Anna Oberndorfer,​ managing director of Christchurch firm Your Employment Law Link, said there was a broad principle that employers didn’t have the right to interfere with what employees did outside the workplace and in their own time.

STUFF Stuff's NowNext survey asked its audience the tough questions about racism and the value they place on Māori culture.

However, there were exceptions to that principle, and it had eroded over time. In recent years, many issues had arisen from social media posts, she said.

While employers were justified in investigating contentious posts, any outcomes had to take into account all the facts, including the settings in which the post was made, and whether a connection could be made between the author and their workplace.

“Obviously the content is an important consideration and whether or not there could have been reputational damage or has been reputational damage in fact,” she said.

“In this Bluebird situation, the post and the place of employment have been identified publicly. The fact that the position of manager is an influential one and the subject is discrimination means it was more likely that the employer needed to address the problem rather than ignore it.”

Supplied A Bluebird NZ employee is under investigation after their online comments left a bad taste in one TikToker’s mouth.

While many people took the view that everyone was entitled to voice their opinion, the possible ramifications for Bluebird, were too high to ignore, she said.

“There also seems to be a higher expectation these days for businesses to be engaged in social media communication, so silence is not seen as a reasonable response.”

Oberndorfer said employers still had to ensure they did not breach their own obligations to employees, in reaction to public outcry.

In Bluebird's case, advertising that the employee had been removed from duties while an investigation took place added another element of punishment, before the facts were established.

“Bluebird could simply have made it clear that it was aware of the issue and would be taking steps to address it,” she said.

Supplied Whittaker's new limited edition Creamy Milk block has been translated to Miraka Kiriimi for Te Wiki o te reo Māori.

Employers were on a stronger footing to take disciplinary action if they had policies in place to address discrimination, social media and internet use.

”It is certainly best practice to front-foot these matters so that an employee would be aware of the risk to their employment of publicly commenting.

“Ideally employers should keep up with social change and make it clear if any sanction attaches to particular conduct outside the workplace.”

Where there were no specific policies, an investigation could be justified under the Human Rights Act.

A Bluebird spokesperson said its global code of conduct outlined appropriate use of social media for both business and personal activity.

“We take these matters seriously and regularly conduct code of conduct training with our people so that they are aware of our policies.”

Employees should also be mindful of their internet footprint, Oberndorfer said.

“If they include the name of their employer and their current position on Facebook and LinkedIn profiles then it can be easy to make connections. This is similar to modifying physical behaviour while wearing a work uniform, for example.”

If an employee took steps to mitigate any link back to their employer, that would influence what sort of sanction was appropriate, but would be unlikely to prevent an event being investigated, Oberndorfer said.

It was theoretically possible to dismiss an employee for posting inappropriate or damaging comments, even if not directed at their own employer. It would come down to an assessment of the facts and a question of whether the conduct and fall-out had eroded the trust and confidence in the employment relationship or completely broken it.

“It is important to bear in mind that an investigation is going to include considerations of whether an individual post is indicative of conduct that is also occurring in the workplace,” Oberndorfer said.

“That one opinion may in fact be the tip of the iceberg.”