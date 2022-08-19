My Food Bag says it can't pass on higher costs to customers as households face cost of living squeeze

Discretionary spending on meal kits like My Food Bag is under pressure as households face higher costs.

My Food Bag says prices for its ingredients have gone up “sharply” but it can’t recoup all those costs from its meal kit customers who are clamping down on spending.

“We're not passing everything on that we're incurring, and are absorbing some of those cost increases so our customers aren't feeling quite so affected,” said chief executive Kevin Bowler.

“New Zealand households are getting squeezed, left, right and centre - whether it's food, fuel, or interest rates – so as a result, discretionary spending is down and we are having to work harder to earn our place in people's lives.”

My Food Bag warned this week that its profit will take a hit this year as consumers tighten their wallets in an environment of high inflation and rising interest rates, with more customers choosing its lower margin ‘bargain box’ and trading down to smaller bags. The company is responding by swapping out ingredients, investing in automation, and increasing prices where it can.

It is hoping to boost order frequency and value through loyalty campaigns, gourmet meal upgrades, offering more choice and personalisation, and extending its range of kitchen products.

Bowler said the company’s pricing was competitive because it didn’t have the extra costs of running big supermarkets and only bought food from suppliers that customers had ordered, so didn’t have wastage.

“Buying a meal kit is actually pretty good value because you reduce all the wastage that most households incur when they buy from a supermarket,” he said. “When we line up the price of what we're charging versus what you've paid for the equivalent ingredients, it's very, very similar to what you'd pay in the supermarket.”

Bowler said he had no more insights than anyone else as to how long the current environment may last, but was focused on managing the things he could control.

“It’s definitely going to be with us for a little while as people cycle off their fixed mortgages,” he said.

Analysts have downgraded their outlook for the company’s profit following the update this week.

Forsyth Barr expects the company to report a profit of $19.4 million in the year to the end of March 2023, while Craigs Investment Partners expects a profit of $17.6m. That’s down from the company’s $20m profit last year.

In a report titled ‘Inflation Challenges Stirring the Pot’, Forsyth Barr analysts Margaret Bei and Andy Bowley said they had reduced their profit forecasts for the coming three years by 3% to 5% reflecting lower deliveries, higher average order values, rising costs and an increasing brand mix towards the lower margin ‘bargain box’.

“This is the first major sign for My Food Bag that falling consumer discretionary incomes are translating to spending decisions,” the analysts said. “In light of the slowing macro environment we expect these headwinds to persist near-term.”

Jarden analyst Andrew Steele said that given the difficult operating environment, the company may need to invest much more aggressively in discounts and marketing to maintain revenue and market share.

Shares in My Food Bag gained 4.2% to 74 cents in late afternoon trading on Friday after the company committed at its annual meeting of shareholders to pay the same first-half dividend as last year, even though it expected a lower profit.