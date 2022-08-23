D'Urville barge company does click-and-collect run for isolated Sounds residents

No way out: Croiselles-French Pass Rd, near Okiwi Bay on the Rai Valley side, slumped and ripped in the heavy rain.

Isolated communities in the outer Marlborough Sounds are relying on boats and barges to get essential groceries and supplies.

D’Urville Crossings normally transports people and vehicles by barge across French Pass to Rangitoto ki te Tonga d’Urville Island, a 15-minute trip to the remote island popular with fishers and tourists.

But on Tuesday the barge went about 33 nautical miles (about 60 kilometres) further than normal, all the way down the coast to Nelson, for an unusual “click-and-collect” grocery pick-up.

Supplied D’Urville Crossings load up the barge with groceries and stock feed at Port Nelson.

D’Urville Crossings owner Jana Thorn said she was happy to make the longer trip down the coast to pick up supplies from Countdown Nelson, ordered by residents the night before.

READ MORE:

* After floods and slips comes the clean up - so where do you start?

* Marlborough flood recovery to 'stretch into months or years'

* Flood-affected farmers 'going through the emotions' as they look to get cows out

* In Pictures: Four-days of extreme weather causes widespread destruction



“We were just trying to work out a way we could help people, I know so many people are stuck, there’s a lot of places where there’s no road access at all,” Thorn said.

Supplied D'Urville Crossings owners Haydn Andreassend and Jana Thorn bought the business in February.

“So it will be good to get people what they need, and we can also get some stock feed in for people.”

They had parked the barge in Port Nelson on Tuesday morning where her partner Haydn Andreassend loaded up on stock feed and supplies, while Thorn went to collect groceries.

Then they started the big trip home, delivering groceries to eight people, as well as feed for horses and chickens, and three big rolls of baleage to a very grateful farmer.

Supplied A tractor is used to receive baleage rolls from the barge over floodwaters.

With Okiwi Bay completely unreachable by road, Okiwi Bay Holiday Park owner Ian Montgomery said he was very glad to get a much-needed stock delivery on Monday. His general store normally supplied the permanent residents with essentials but stocks had been getting low with the road access out.

A friend of a friend who was bringing their boat from Nelson to Okiwi Bay had offered to transport their stock delivery, on their way to check on their bach, Montgomery said.

The delivery brought bread, milk, flour, eggs and other produce and grocery items, as well as tobacco which a few locals were “pretty glad” about after their tough week, he said.

Supplied French Pass resident Bernie Gould stands waist deep in a fissure in the road.

“She has been steady, and we’ve reduced our hours to 10am-12pm and 3-5pm, just so we’ve got time to do things, restock the shelves.”

The park’s fuel pump had run out of 91 octane petrol. The remaining diesel and 95 octane fuel was being rationed so there was enough to go around, and he was also keeping an eye on items such as milk.

“We can’t have someone taking loads of milk. But nobody’s been panic buying yet, everyone’s just been taking enough to get them through the week.”

Stuff has travelled over the flooded Marlborough region to examine the extent of the damage after last week's devastating storm.

Okiwi Market Gardens owner Kirsten Watt had managed to get around the slips to stock Montgomery’s store with fresh greens such as bok choy, salad greens and spring onion.

“People can’t drive to where they are, there’s a big drop-out. So we’ve got to meet either side and walk across the drop-out to get the delivery,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery’s cellphone actually died on Monday evening “for the first time ever” due to the number of calls coming in, he said.

Supplied Mud has been sluiced through Elmslie Bay in French Pass after days of heavy rain.

“The phone was going red-hot, people calling to see if we’re open or what we have.”

People had been coming in from as far afield as Cissy Bay, a 32-kilometre drive.

“You can’t get as far as French Pass [by road], but from as far as Cissy Bay, people have been able to get past the slips. For a lot of them, their driveways have collapsed and they can’t get their vehicle to the road. But those who are brave enough to risk it can get their 4-wheel-drives past the washouts and the slips.”

Supplied/Marlborough Express Several new slips have marred the hillside at Elmslie Bay in French Pass.

And they brought stories of houses flooded with water, or shoved down hills by landslides.

“There are places where they can’t even get their boat down to the sea, so some people are really isolated.

“But the Civil Defence guys have been doing a hell of a job ... [on Monday] it felt like a war zone with so many helicopters flying around.”

MDC/Supplied A portaloo is among the debris that slid down the hillside from Kenepuru Rd, pictured on Saturday.

Crews have been checking in on isolated residents wherever they could land, Montgomery said.

“Now we just need some dry weather and a breeze to dry things out.”

He encouraged anyone in need of support to reach out to the emergency management welfare team.

Marlborough District Council A washout beneath Opouri Rd has cracked the tarseal, northwest of Rai Valley.

The Marlborough District Council announced this week it would underwrite all barge services into the Marlborough Sounds, as well as from French Pass to d’Urville Island, for residents affected by the rain event.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said it would be some time before road access was restored to isolated areas so barge services was one way the council could help those residents.

“Locals and businesses are encouraged to work together with available transport services to make the trips as efficient and economic as possible,” Leggett said.

STUFF Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty says the Mayoral Relief Fund is "money in the bank" to get the recovery started.

Where to get help

The Mayoral Relief Fund receives donations and provides funding for residents experiencing personal financial or emotional hardship due to the floods. People could donate via online banking, using Marlborough District Council’s account number 02-0600-0202861-00 and using ‘Mayoral Fund’ as a reference. People could also donate in person at the council offices in Blenheim. For more information please email floodrelief.applications@marlborough.govt.nz.

Residential Advisory Service (RAS) was available to help with insurance issues at advisory.org.nz.

People needing help to find temporary accommodation during repairs or rebuilding could visit tas.mbie.govt.nz.

Affected residents needing financial support could contact the Ministry of Social Development on 0800 559 009.

For further support contact the council’s emergency welfare team at welfare@marlborough.govt.nz

The Public Health Service recommends people on their own water supply affected by flooding boil their water. Anyone experiencing vomiting or diarrhoea should contact their GP or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

For a full list of Marlborough road closures visit the alerts page at marlborough.govt.nz.