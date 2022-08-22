Government to pay $2.1b to take direct ownership of Kiwibank

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says Kiwi ownership of Kiwibank was a bottom line for the Government. (File photo)

The Government is borrowing $2.1 billion to buy Kiwibank’s parent company to keep the bank in Kiwi ownership after two of its existing Crown-owned shareholders wanted out.

The Crown will take over Kiwi Group Holdings, which owns Kiwibank and NZ Home Loans, under an agreement which allowed the shareholders to sell their shares to each other or the Crown from October 31 last year.

ACC, which owned 25%, and NZ Post, which owned 53%, wanted to exit their investments. The NZ Super Fund, which owned the remaining 22%, was interested in buying some or all of NZ Post’s stake but wanted the flexibility to bring in private capital and have the option to sell to private investors in the future, which the Government rejected as it wanted to ensure Kiwi ownership.

Kiwibank was set up 20 years ago at the behest of the late left-wing politician Jim Anderton, who believed the country should have its own national bank. It now has more than a million customers but remains a minnow compared to its big four Australian rivals, ASB, BNZ, ANZ and Westpac.

“Kiwi ownership of Kiwibank is a bottom line for this Government and not one that the Government was prepared to put at risk,” Robertson told a press conference in Wellington on Monday.

“With Kiwibank staying in New Zealand hands the original purpose of the bank is maintained,” said Robertson, who is a Kiwibank customer himself. “New Zealanders can continue to bank with a trusted, credible and competitive banking option that will remain fully locally owned, with all profits remaining here.”

Kiwibank had been accused of failing to be a serious competitor for the Australian-owned banks and Robertson signalled the Government was prepared to pump in further investment to help it grow.

“We obviously take seriously the importance of continuing to support Kiwibank, so yes, the Government is prepared to put further capital in,” he said.

“We understand the importance of investing more capital into this business. Obviously, like any shareholder, we will look at the proposals and the options for that as we go forward but we recognise that that is part of our role and our responsibility.”

Robertson said direct ownership simplified the Crown's ability to fully support Kiwibank to meet its future potential.

“The certainty provides the opportunity for Kiwibank to achieve an increase in scale, efficiency and cost competitiveness so that it can be an even more effective competitor in the banking sector, which remains dominated by the four large Australian-owned banks,” he said.

supplied The Government is buying Kiwi Group Holdings, the parent company of Kiwibank.

Home loans are Kiwibank’s biggest business where it has a market share of 6.5% to 7%. It doesn’t have the skill or capacity to handle accounts for larger businesses, the Government or the agri sector. It has a 2% to 4% share of the business market, which is mostly home loans secured against a business owner’s residence.

Robertson said Kiwibank had done well to grow from a standing start to where it was now, noting the four big Australian banks “come with an awful lot behind them”.

Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich said the bank was making a difference in the market, citing its mortgage pricing, where he said it was often the market leader, driving behaviour and helping customers.

“No other bank in the history of New Zealand has made it to our size – we are a lot bigger than the other New Zealand owned banks – but there's still a long way to be the fourth-biggest bank and ultimately, that's our goal to try and push through and be a really significant and impactful player,” Jurkovich said.

Supplied Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich says the locally owned bank is making a difference in the market.

Robertson said the purchase was already part of the Government’s borrowing programme detailed in Budget 2022.

Asked what he had chosen not to spend money on so the Government could buy Kiwibank, he said “there wasn’t a particular decision taken about something that we didn't do”.

NZ Post would pay a special dividend to the Crown which would help offset the cost, although the size and timing would be decided by the NZ Post board, he said.

Asked about the benefit to taxpayers, Robertson said New Zealanders wanted a locally owned bank where the profits remained in New Zealand.

The Crown would own the business through a newly incorporated Schedule 4A company, Kiwi Group Capital, with a separate board. The transaction required approval from the Reserve Bank, which is expected to take three to four months.

Kiwibank and NZ Home Loans would continue to operate independently and at arm’s length from the Government.

Last week, Kiwi Group Holdings agreed to sell its KiwiSaver business Kiwi Wealth to Fisher Funds for $310 million.