Building a 'beverage empire' and business hub around an Ōhakune brewery

Big Mountain Mead Brewery will soon open in Ōhakune and Austin Hobson, left, and Greg Hickman want it to be a business hub. They’re pictured with Nicole Jerez.

Two entrepreneurs want to put a town known for snow sports and mountain biking on the map as a “beverage empire”.

It comes after winter storms washed away Ōhakune’s snow and first chance of a tourist-filled winter since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, raising questions about how the central North Island town can diversify its economy.

Greg Hickman and Austin Hobson have been working on a business hub for the centre of the town, starting with their brewery.

This month they will open Big Mountain Mead Brewery – the start of a business hub that will include a cinema and tap room, coffee cart, with the opportunity to grow further when others decide to join.

DAVID UNWIN The resilient Ōhakune residents are hopeful of a pick up in business in the summer months after a lack of snowfall sees 130 staff laid off at Tūroa ski field. (This video was first published on September 2, 2022.)

They wanted to build something “that wasn’t just a brewery”, with good expertise around it, Hickman said.

“More of a beverage manufacture than just a brewery,” Hobson said. “So within the equipment it’s a brewery and mead blendery. It can also make iced tea, coffee, soft drinks – a beverage empire I guess.”

Hobson’s originally from Bristol, England, but has lived in Ōhakune for 20 years. He supplies local businesses from Ruapehu Brewery, which he started five years ago.

He partnered with Hickman, who’s back in New Zealand after spending the last 20 years living in Asia and Sydney, having established a couple of drink brands in Asia.

Hickman initially bought an old cinema building for the project. However it was too small and the building was past it.

Reuben Nuku/Supplied The brewery and mead blendery “can also make iced tea, coffee, soft drink”, says Austin Hobson.

“We kept all the old timber that we will use in building a restaurant, bar and little cinema.”

They know there are people with ideas around Ōhakune and are keen to help other entrepreneurs, saying businesses could even start up in containers on the brewery site.

“If someone has a new interesting idea for a drink product we can set them up there, and they’ve got a facility. We can help them develop it, help them with the branding, packaging - the whole thing really,” Hickman said.

Their own product Mountain Mead will largely be exported, targeted for Asia and the States, with about 75% sent offshore, Hickman said.

“The mead market is quite new in New Zealand. The process is very similar to beer, in the way it’s made, looks and the branding, except that it’s using honey to feed the yeast instead of the other things you use in beer,” Hickman said.

He said all the sugar in the honey gets converted to alcohol, so it’s very low in sugar and carbohydrates, and people see it as a slightly healthier drink than beer.

Reuben Nuku/Supplied Mead is at a “pretty early stage” in New Zealand, Greg Hickman said.

Hobson said that there are only 1000 people in Ohakune, but in a good season it can go up to 3500 with mountain staff, hospitality. On a big weekend you can get to 10,000 people in town.

“When this operation gets going, there are only a few of us at the moment, but essentially [it will] support about a dozen people. Half of those would be year around and half of those temporary. It will eventually be a 24/7 operation,” Hobson said.

They will look to extend the production shed once they grow, which they can comfortably do with plenty of room onsite.

New tanks can hold up to 4000 litres, which equates to about 12,000 cans per tank.

And the big picture for the company is to keep building their brands and grow the mead idea in New Zealand.

Reuben Nuku/Supplied Businesses with a “a new interesting idea for a drink product” could tap into the Big Mountain Mead facilities and expertise.

“It’s kind of a newish thing, I think there are about four other meads in New Zealand at the moment. So it’s a pretty early stage here. But the idea is to get it really cranking along into the States and Asia,” Hickman said.

“We would need more capacity here so we can build it out there or get another site. We can scale up to 10 times what the capacity is currently as we can go to outdoor tanks.”

Hobson would also like to see the beer brand expand.

“We are quite well off with our liquor education, there are quite a lot of wines, gins, craft beers around here, so people are already into it. So they know when they come here they can get a local beer that is produced with mountain water.”

They hope the business hub sparks people to give their ideas an opportunity.

“It’s surprising how many entrepreneurial people are in town. There’s a lot of people doing a lot of interesting things, the town does attract those kinds of people.

Reuben Nuku/Supplied Mead is seen as a slightly healthier drink than beer, with fewer carbs.

“I actually think there is a good future for Ōhakune –especially with a lot of people setting things up, and it’s a good place to do it because it’s a lot cheaper to get property and places set up cheaper than, say, Auckland. And it’s really well serviced with trucking,” Hickman said.

They’ve also tried to keep it as local as possible with local trades people, and local products such as water from the mountain and mānuka bush honey.

Ruapehu District Councillor Janelle Hinch said it’s brilliant seeing businesses moving into town and bringing innovation.

“We really need to do all we can to create a diversified economic base here and to combat the challenges of our seasonality. Because maybe 10 years ago when visiting Ōhakune in summer you wouldn’t be able to find a cafe to have a coffee at.”

She said tourism offering of the town was reliant almost solely on the ski field over winter and a little bit of traffic from the Whanganui River.

“It’s really brilliant to see them using locally produced products in their manufacturing, like horopito which is just down the road. And being able to harness a bunch of local people to work on the building, and work in the office and shop floor is brilliant.”