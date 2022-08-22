Chicken prices taking off as supply chain issues continue to bite

Mixed reactions on the streets of New Plymouth to the chicken sausage shortage currently affecting the country.

The price of chicken is rising as processors face supply chain pressures.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In the UK, KFC has been forced to pause a special offer of nine pieces of chicken for £5.99 (NZ$11.45) because of supply chain challenges. Its chicken is supplied by Bidvest.

In New Zealand, things are not much easier.

Tegel Foods chief executive Egbert Segers said an unprecedented combination of winter illness, national labour shortages and closed borders was significantly affecting the production of Tegel products.

“We can’t get enough people at the moment, and we can’t make some of our products. That in turn means gaps in supermarket fridges and freezers.

“I apologise to all our customers, but I want them to know that we just don’t have the people, it’s as simple as that.”

In July, the chicken processor was hit by illness which meant chicken sausage production at its Taranaki plant was down 40%. Head office staff joined the factory line to help make up the numbers.

On top of the shortages, last month Tegel raised its prices by 10% because of cost pressures including labour, feed and fuel.

Some shoppers have reported continuing problems finding chicken nuggets in supermarkets.

The war in Ukraine had hit feed prices hard, with pressure on the availability and supply of grains and oil seed products, which were key components in chicken feed around the world, Segers said.

Aaron Wood/Stuff The poultry industry is struggling to keep production up because of supply chain issues.

An Ingham’s NZ spokesperson said it supplied major retailers and quick service restaurants in New Zealand.

“Ingham’s isn’t any different to other Australian or New Zealand food companies in dealing with significant and ongoing increases in fuel and energy costs, labour costs, grain and feed costs and other input costs in both Australia and New Zealand,” she said.

In its annual results released last week, Ingham’s reported lower sales volumes because of lockdowns, were offset by price increases.

According to Stats NZ, the average price for 1kg of chicken breast has been steadily rising since May last year, up from $11.91 to $15.04 in June.

The retail price of fried chicken, and other takeaway chicken, has been steadily rising over the past nine years – taking the weighted average for five pieces from $10.37 in August 2013 to $14 in June.

Restaurant Brands, which owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Carl’s Jr, posted its second quarter sales on the NZX last month, which reported New Zealand sales were $133.3 million, up 7.4% in total and 3.2% on a same store basis.