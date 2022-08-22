The Reserve Bank is talking a 20% house price fall - what does that mean?

Homeowners in negative equity are beginning to appear around the country. CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall breaks down the regions where house price falls are hitting hardest.

The Reserve Bank now forecasts house prices could fall up to 20% from their peak, and says this will bring prices back to sustainable levels.

Lower prices may be good for those excluded from the market, the long-term health of the economy, and arguably overall fairness.

But there were 24,000 properties sold during the final quarter of 2021, when the market was at its peak, and the buyers may now face losses in value of those properties in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

About 6100 of those sales were to first-home buyers, and many of them are now staring down the barrel of negative equity – which means they’ll owe more on their mortgage than their homes are worth.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

To forecast the impact of various price falls, CoreLogic has created estimates of the dollar value that will be wiped off the average home, and the percentage of first-home buyers who will be left in negative equity as a result.

According to CoreLogic’s quarterly house price index (HPI), prices peaked in the fourth quarter of 2021, when the average value of all residential property in the country hit $1.056 million.

Kathryn George/Stuff House prices have already fallen from their peak.

If prices fall 10%

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says a 10% fall from the peak will equate to roughly $105,600 being wiped off the average property.

It will also mean roughly 5.9% of first-home buyers nationwide who bought near the peak of the market (throughout October to December) will be in negative equity.

A 10% fall has already happened, according to some measures.

The Real Estate Institute (REINZ) runs its own HPI, which is released monthly.

Nick Goodall, CoreLogic head of research says while the number of homeowners in negative equity remains in the hundreds and not the thousands, banks will not be too concerned.

At the end of July it registered a national fall of 10.8% from the peak.

Because CoreLogic’s HPI is released quarterly, the results for the last two months have not registered yet. It recorded national price falls of 5.5%​ from the peak to the end of June.

If prices fall 15%

If prices fall 15% from the peak – which a number of bank economists think they will – Goodall estimates about $158,400 will be wiped off the average house price.

The number of affected first-home buyers who bought at the peak of the market also ratchets up, with a further 7.7% falling into negative equity, resulting in 13.6% of in total.

If prices fall 20%

If prices fall 20%, that will wipe $211,200 off New Zealand’s average house price.

Goodall say another 14.1% of first-home buyers who bought at market peak would also be in negative equity – putting the total at 27.7% of those who bought during the market peak.

Goodall says CoreLogic’s measure for the rates of negative equity is quite simplistic.

It assumes first-home buyers had a 20% deposit (which most were required to have under loan-to-value ratio restrictions), and is calculated by comparing purchase prices to how much homes are worth in the various scenarios.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The Real Estate Institute House Price Index recorded Wellington being down 16.2% from its peak in July.

The model also works under the assumption no principal has been paid back.

The rates of negative equity by region will depend on how much house prices fall in those regions.

Currently, first-home buyers in negative equity are appearing in the likes of the Wellington, Auckland, Waikato, and Gisborne regions.

Wellington continues to have the greatest proportion, with 38% of first-home buyers who bought during the last three months of 2021 now in negative equity.

Goodall said borrowers should be conscious of where their debt stood in relation to the market value of their property, but if they intended to hold on to their home long-term it did not really matter as long as they could keep up with repayments.

Homeowners’ key concerns should be making sure they were ready for higher interest rates when their fixed term periods renewed.