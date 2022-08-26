Auckland restaurant battling to keep everything on the menu at $8

Ponsonby Rd’s Lucky 8 is struggling to keep its $8 menu because of rising inflation, co-owner Julian Diprose says.

Despite being fully booked every weekend, an Auckland restaurant is battling to keep all its menu items at $8 as inflation bites.

Lucky 8, an Asian-inspired tapas restaurant on Auckland’s Ponsonby Rd, opened six months ago.

All of its menu items and drinks on tap are $8, but business partners Paul Wong and Julian Diprose said inflation was making it hard to keep the prices low.

“We have had to remove a few items off the menu as the cost has blown out of control. You will find with inflation certain items have increased dramatically, so regularly changing the menu and sourcing good value products is a very useful tactic to combat this,” Wong said.

Diprose said the ingredients that had increased most in price over the past six months had been spinach, which has gone from $8 to $10 per kilogram to more than $20, chicken which had increased by 15% and oyster mushrooms which were up to $28 a kilogram.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Asian-inspired tapas restaurant has all its menu items at $8.

The restaurant would likely have to increase the cost of menu items – potentially to $8.88 to keep on theme with the eights, Wong said.

“But we are trying our best to remain at $8. What comes after this I'm not sure.”

The duo also own Mr Hao Chinese BBQ Skewer Restaurants in Mt Eden and Albany.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Julian Diprose says the ingredients that have increased most in price over the past six months have been spinach, chicken and oyster mushrooms.

“We wanted to open a third Mr Hao in the CBD and the site we were looking at had a condition that we had to take a small kiosk next to it, whilst enjoying a few beers and brainstorming what we could put in there we came up with the concept Lucky 8.”

It was a push to get Lucky 8 up and running in the middle of the Omicron outbreak.

“It hasn't been without its ups and downs that's for sure. The opening was rushed, it was in the middle of the Omicron outbreak and Mr Hao stores were struggling like most people during the pandemic.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Lucky 8 opened its doors six months ago, and is often fully booked.

“We pushed to get Lucky 8 open, so we could spread our staff across three venues as we were over-staffed in Mr Hao and had blown out costs. It kind of saved us as we were in crisis mode at that point and time.”

On just the second day of business, the restaurant “took off” and it found itself understaffed.

“Me and my business partners all got our hands dirty, and we were washing dishes till early hours in the morning due to the overwhelming response,” Wong said.

The restaurant has 15 full time staff and 10 part-timers, and Wong said the staff were paid “well” and it wasn’t something he would sacrifice.

“If any staff are underpaid at the moment I don't think they would work for us for long periods and our staff turnover would be high. The underlying problems of staffing shortages and inflation makes for a challenging environment for everyone.”