Fears Government plan could turn Kiwibank into a 'local zombie bank'

The Government is buying Kiwibank from NZ Post, the NZ Super Fund and ACC.

KiwiSaver providers say the Government missed a trick by not offering to partially sell shares in Kiwibank to the public, and one fears Kiwibank could now become a “local zombie bank”.

The Government said on Monday it would take complete ownership of the bank’s parent company, from current owners NZ Post, ACC and the NZ Super Fund.

But the opposition ACT Party is already calling for a partial sale of Kiwibank shares to pension funds.

The deal followed discontent from NZ Super Fund, which wanted to bring in overseas capital to grow Kiwibank.

KiwiSaver schemes would have enthusiastically backed a partial float on the NZX sharemarket, said John Berry, chief executive of the Pathfinder KiwiSaver scheme.

READ MORE:

* Kiwibank: 'We've thrown the kitchen sink at the housing market'

* Will Kiwibank be sold off, and what is the role of NZ's bank in 2022?

* Here's who might be lining up to buy Westpac NZ



A partial float involves selling shares in a state-owned company to investors and pension funds, while the Government keeps a majority shareholding.

It’s a model developed by former National Governments, which saw the partial floats of Meridian, Genesis and Mercury in 2013 and 2014, allowing KiwiSaver funds to invest in them.

“The market would welcome a float, but that’s a political decision,” said Berry.

Kiwibank brand identity story Kiwibank brand identity story

Sam Stubbs, chief executive of the not-for-profit Kiwisaver provider Simplicity, said the rejection of a partial listing smacked of political ideology from the Government.

Unless the Government now recapitalised the bank, and appointed a strong, commercially-minded board, Stubbs feared it could become a “local zombie bank”.

“What we need is a properly competitive banking market. We don’t have it. Kiwibank has only created the illusion that it is competitive,” Stubbs said.

Kiwibank had been perennially starved of money, Stubbs said, and he was not optimistic that would change.

“It’s been fighting with one hand tied behind its back,” he said. “Now, it’s effectively being taken out of the ring.”

ACT leader David Seymour said his party would extend the mixed ownership model to all state-owned enterprises.

“Why shouldn’t Kiwis have the ability to buy into Kiwibank if they want to?” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour favours a partial sale of Kiwibank.

“With the Government books in such a dire state, a sensible Finance Minister would have chosen this option before dipping back into the public purse to buy a bank,” he said.

The National Party has not committed to a partial sale of Kiwibank, should it win power at the next election.

Michael Woodhouse, spokesperson for state-owned enterprises, said: “This is a backwards step for Kiwibank.

“While it is good that Kiwibank remains in public ownership, if the Government is going to own a bank it should be run with as much commercial discipline as possible.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ‘The Government interfering in Kiwibank will not be good for the bank or taxpayers,’ says Michael Woodhouse, National’s spokesperson for state-owned enterprises.

Woodhouse said: “We aren’t convinced that Grant Robertson will be able to resist meddling in how Kiwibank is run.”

Former Bank of New Zealand chairman Kerry McDonald said Kiwibank had made a difference in people’s financial lives, but not a huge one.

It had given depositors a means of diversifying their risk away from Australian-owned banks, he said, but had not had much of an impact in the already competitive home loan market, or in the small business banking market.

McDonald felt Kiwibank had made good progress initially, but, he said: “I don’t think it was as capable, or effective, as it could have been.”

He was not optimistic government ownership would change that.

“Generally, government ownership is the kiss of death,” he said.

Kiwibank chief executive Steven Jurkovich said Kiwibank had been growing market share in all its business lines, and had made a big difference to New Zealanders at particular moments in time.

After the global financial crisis, Kiwibank was the only back that remained “open for business” for loans, he said.

And, in the early months of the Covid pandemic, Kiwibank was quickest to drop floating mortgage rates, he said.

Supplied Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich says ‘We keep some pretty profitable competitors honest’.

“Can we have more impact? Yeah, absolutely, I think we can,” he said. “There’s big room to grow.”

The Government was open to funding growth projects, if Kiwibank could make a good business case for them, he said.

Jurkovich said the decision resolved issues shareholders had with owning Kiwibank.

“Our plans don’t overlap with NZ Post, and probably haven’t for the better part of five of 10 years,” he said.

“NZ Super had some views about how they could support our growth, but also had some really sensible requirements around ability to exit, and options to bring in non-New Zealand capital, if that was sensible,” Jurkovich said.

“That just doesn’t align with a bottom-line commitment from the Crown that Kiwibank is the bank for Kiwis that will be owned by Kiwis 100%,” he said.

Kiwibank’s branch and agency networks would be unaffected by the change, Jurkovich said.

Dame Paul Rebstock would remain as chairperson of the holding company for Kiwibank, but Jurkovich expected changes to the board to happen.