Sharemarket gains as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rebounds from slump

NZX 50 Index rose 0.7%

Heavyweights lift market

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rebounds

The sharemarket gained as heavyweight stocks Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Chorus, Meridian Energy and Mercury lifted the market.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index advanced 0.7%, or 79.142 points, to 11,763.95 on Monday. On the broader market 66 stocks rose and 81 fell with $98 million shares traded.Asian stock markets were mixed after Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.3% on Friday, wiping out gains earlier in the week.

“It's been a reasonable day - it has been mixed but okay, considering the leads we had from the Friday close offshore in the US – we are actually leading Asia Pacific indices at the moment,” said Peter McIntyre, an investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners.

“The heavy lifting has been done by those bigger market capitalised stocks on the NZX 50. They are really driving performance today.”

Fisher & Paykel rebounded, gaining 3.1% to $20.46 after touching a low of $19.11 on Friday following its warning that first-half profit could fall as much as 62% as demand from hospitals for its breathing aids slowed following a boom in sales during the pandemic.

McIntyre said the slide in earnings following the Covid bump was to be expected.

“It was an aggressive sell off and potentially that has been overdone,” he said.

Investors were keen to buy the stock when it fell below $20, he noted.

Fisher & Paykel was the biggest stock traded by value, with $21m of shares changing hands.

Power companies gained, with Meridian up 1.6% to $5.345, Mercury up 1.1% to $6.35, Genesis Energy up 0.9% to $2.98. Contact Energy bucked the trend, down 0.1% to $7.85, while Manawa Energy was unchanged at $6.25.

McIntyre said there were some reasonable profit results reported on Monday.

Chorus gained 2.2% to $7.98 after the communications infrastructure company reported a 25% jump in full-year profit to $64m. The company’s full-year dividend increased to 35 cents from 25c the previous year, and it said it would lift the payment to 42.5c in 2023, and expects to pay at least 47.5c in 2024.

Freightways rose 1.6% to $9.55 after the courier company reported a 46% increase in full-year profit to $70.2m and announced plans to buy Australian freight company Allied Express for $178m.

“We have looked for many years for an express package opportunity in Australia before choosing Allied and are excited by this acquisition,” the company said in a statement.

Steel & Tube jumped 6.2% to $1.55 after reporting an almost doubling of full-year profit to $30.2m from $15.4m. The final dividend rose to 7.5c, taking total dividends for the year to 13c, ahead of 4.5c the previous year.

Property For Industry edged up 1% to $2.625 after the industrial property investor said it expects to pay a full-year dividend of 8.10c, at the top end of its guidance for 8.05c to 8.10c, and 25% ahead of 2021 levels.

Asian stock markets were mixed after China cut an interest rate that affects mortgage lending while investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible United States rate hikes to cool surging inflation.

Sydney's S&P ASX-200 fell 0.8% to 7060.20.

- With AP