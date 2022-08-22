Diesel more expensive than premium petrol for first time in decades, AA

Accountant and author Terry Baucher: 'Windfall tax' could see fuel prices drop but could add uncertainty to market

Diesel fuel is more expensive than premium petrol for the first time in decades, the Automobile Association says.

AA principal policy adviser Terry Collins​ said in all his years monitoring fuel prices he had “never seen anything like this”.

According to fuel price tracking website Gaspy, the price of diesel was $2.47 and the price of 95 octane was $2.76.

But when the road user charge (RUC) was added, diesel is more expensive than premium grade petrol. RUC is a tax paid by drivers of diesel vehicles instead of a fuel excise tax at the pump, Collins said.

Even factoring in the Government’s 36% reduction in the RUC aimed to help with the cost of living, diesel was still more expensive, he said.

Traditionally diesel was cheaper than petrol because then only tax applied was the RUC, but the international shortage of diesel had caused the product to become more expensive, he said.

Based on an average fuel consumption of 10 litres per 100 kilometres driven, plus $4.90 for the reduced RUC, the cost of diesel was $29.60 over 100km, Collins​ said.

Over the same distance, premium petrol cost $27.90, almost $2 cheaper than diesel.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Over 100 kilometres, 95 octane is almost $2 cheaper than premium petrol. AA principal policy adviser Terry Collins says he has “never seen prices anything like this”.

While petrol and diesel costs fell after questions from the Government about fuel company profit margins, diesel did not fall as far, or as fast, because of supply chain pressure, and the high price of refining, he said.

If the price of diesel remained higher, the knock on effects could be significant, he said.

“We use diesel for the transportation of all our goods, it is an important fuel for the logistics chain, it is used to power our tractors, harvesters, trucks, delivery vehicles. Anytime there is a higher cost on transportation, that will be reflected on a higher inflationary pressure on other goods,” Collins​ said.

With the northern hemisphere entering its harvest season, Russian sanctions further squeezing the price of oil, and continued higher refining costs the price of diesel may not come down soon, he said.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen​ said diesel was often an afterthought when the average person considered the price at the pump, but its cost could have a disproportionate impact on the economy because of its use in big industries.

Diesel prices were staying high because of higher refining margins, he said.

“There is pressure and demand on heavier fuels around the world. At a time we thought supply chain pressures were moving to a better place, that sharp jump in refining margins in recent months was unexpected,” Olsen​ said.

While the price of crude oil had dropped, the cost of diesel refinery remained high, he said.

But in the long run, if the price of crude oil continued to drop, it was expected diesel prices would follow, he said.