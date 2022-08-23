Summerset says demand for retirement villages 'strong'

Demand for retirement village living remains strong even as the housing market slows, according to the sector’s biggest developer, Summerset.

“We are continuing to see strong demand for our retirement living offer, prices for our retirement villages are robust in the face of a changing property market,” said Summerset chief executive Scott Scoullar.

“While the residential property market rose significantly over the two years to December 2021, we did not increase our own pricing at the same rate,” he said. “This provided us with a buffer going into what could be a flat to declining market in the coming months.“

Scoullar said enquiry levels remained high, waitlists were strong and the company was not seeing any increase in the number of days it took to sell or settle for people moving into a Summerset home.

“We’re not seeing excesses of stock or any changes in demand either, our available retirement units have stayed steady, and demand doesn’t appear to be tethered to the property market,“ he said.

The company sold 511 occupation rights to units in the first half of this year, down from 545 in the same period last year, which Scoullar said reflected a limited availability of stock.

Summerset built 223 new units during the half, its second-highest level after last year’s record 347 units, even though it faced the most disruption it has experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, from Omicron spreading in the community. It expects to accelerate its build rate over the second half of the year to deliver about 600 new units by year’s end.

Pre-sales were strong, with several stages to be delivered in the second half of the year already fully pre-sold.

“That gives us great confidence,” he said. “There will definitely be more availability of stock in the second half of the year, but we feel like demand's there and the first half has proven that.”

He said retirement villages were attractive because of the safety, security, amenities and access to care available and remained affordable, lagging behind median house prices.

Scoullar said the company has had to restrict admissions into its care facilities due to a shortage of nursing and caregiving staff, which has long been a problem for the sector.

Retirement villages are growing rapidly to cater for an ageing population, with the proportion of the population aged over 75 forecast to grow 214% over the next 51 years.

The company is continuing to expand, announcing it has bought three new sites, two in New Zealand, at Masterton and Rotorua, and one in Mernda in Melbourne, Australia.

Summerset has the largest New Zealand land bank in the sector, having secured enough land for 5646 units, enough to more than double the size of its New Zealand business. It also has six sites in the Australian state of Victoria with capacity for about 1700 units, where it has just completed major earthworks at its first village.

At its full-year result in February, Summerset said it was the top listed retirement village builder in New Zealand, having developed the most units for several years, and was one of the top residential builders in the country.

The company reported a first-half profit of $134.6 million, down from $263.8m last year as the value of its property lifted $136.7m, down from a larger $260.2m gain last year.

Profit on an underlying basis, which excludes the impact of property valuations, increased 9.2% to a record $82.5m. Revenue rose 20% to $114.1m.

The company will pay a first-half dividend of 10.7 cents, up from 9.9c last year.

Summerset shares gained 0.3% to $11.58 in late afternoon trading on the NZX.