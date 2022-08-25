20% price fall a different prospect for investors than for first-home buyers

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

The Reserve Bank now predicts house prices could fall up to 20% from their peaks.

Depending on where you sit that is a serious concern, or music to the ears.

The investor: ‘They handed out money like it was lolly water’

To investor Matthew Ryan, the Reserve Bank’s prediction is more than a forecast – it is a stated intention.

“When you control some or a portion of the market pricing mechanism, your statements are not prediction, they are guidance on intended policy direction and outcomes,” he said.

He was also critical of a stance Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr had taken: that buyers were warned repeatedly there was no such thing as a one-way bet when taking on risk.

The Reserve Bank did issue multiple warnings last year of a possible correction, but Ryan said that did not mean Orr could pass the buck.

“If you provide free sweets to children, but then go ‘we can’t believe we’ve created some tooth decay for the dentist to look after’, I can’t quite work it out myself,” he said.

“They handed out money like it was lolly water, but then they take no responsibility when everyone is turning up the dentist.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Property investor Matthew Ryan says house prices will have returned to their most beneficial level when capital gain returns to 5% to 8% per year, and can remain consistent.

Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway said Ryan’s statements were unfair, and inaccurate.

“I don’t think New Zealanders are children. I think their understanding of the economy of the housing market is far more advanced than that of a child.

“I think emergency cuts to interest rates in the context of an unprecedented global pandemic is not lolly water,” Conway said.

Buyers were responsible for their own decisions, he said.

“If people are investing in huge assets they need to do due diligence and really understand the risks.”

Supplied Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway says when the pandemic was at its most frightening in the early days, people would have been pretty pleased to know the economic impacts would play out as they have.

Conway said the Reserve Bank also had no intention or targets when it came to house price falls, and its central mandates of controlling inflation and maintaining maximum sustainable employment were the biggest guide to its decision, including interest rate rises.

“We won’t all be doing high-fives when house prices get to that level. It’s not a target,” he said.

“We talk about housing, but it’s not a main focus of our deliberations in the Monetary Policy Committee, we are very focused on getting inflation down.

“There’s actually work around the fact if we did target house prices, it would lead to increased volatility in the economy, which would be in contrast to our mandate,” Conway said.

Ryan owned about 100 properties, and acknowledged he had a vested interest in house prices staying up, but said because he had no intention of selling, price shifts did not matter much.

What a $221,2000 fall means for first home buyers

If prices fell 20% from their peak, it would wipe $211,200 off the average house price, according to CoreLogic.

For hopeful buyer Ashi Ezz, any price fall was welcome news, even if it was accompanied by higher interest rates.

“I believe the market now is in a bubble, and it should drop,” he said.

“Two hundred thousand dollars is nothing for rich investors, but it is a whole life savings for a normal person.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ashi Ezz arrived in New Zealand as a civil engineer to help with the Christchurch rebuild, and has been working towards buying a home for just over a decade.

If the objective is to help people into homes the Reserve Bank should keep to its course, and the Government should start offering home loans on fixed low interest rates to first home buyers, and remove price caps on First Home Grants, he said.

“Drop the house prices and keep the rates reasonable for the first home buyers to pay back and have a good wellbeing, balance life. That is the ultimate goal,” Ezz said.

Ezz and Ryan did agree on one thing: the Reserve Bank bore responsibility for dropping interest rates to a record low, which Ezz said had the effect of “driving people crazy and pushing them to buy houses”.

‘Price are already down 20%’

Ryan said the market had already fallen 20%, but the data was lagging because sellers were refusing to accept the new going-rate, resulting in sales not happening, and the true prices buyers were willing to pay not being captured by analysts.

“The market has definitely tanked all of the 20% I predicted at the end of last year,” Ryan said.

Conway said a blowout between what sellers wanted, and what buyers were willing to bid, did not mean prices had fallen further than measured.

“We have to wait and see how it plays out through the market.”

Ryan said the Reserve Bank was also wrong in its plans to keep hiking the official cash rate, which had a knock on effect to mortgage rates.

With a recession likely, and consumer confidence at an all time low, there was enough to slow the economy, he said.

“It's a classic example of does the person in the boiler room of the Titanic actually understand what’s happening on the deck? I don’t think he (Orr) has a very good sense of where business and people’s attitude is.”

Ryan said there was no doubt buyers in 2021 overpaid, after giving in to a “sheep mentality”.