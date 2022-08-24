Juicy Festival organisers say social media backlash is 'gut wrenching'

Organisers of New Zealand’s heavily promoted Juicy Fest music festival say social media posts questioning the validity of the event and likening it to the failed Fyre Festival are “gut-wrenching”.

The festival, which has been advertised as featuring a star-studded line-up headlined by Nelly, Ne-Yo and Ja Rule, is set to tour Napier, Tauranga, Palmerston North, Auckland, Whangarei, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in January.

But ticket-holders have taken to social media to raise concerns about apparent issues with the festival organisation, such as venue changes, some shows being advertised without venues, and one artist apparently being scheduled to appear at a show in Detroit at the same time as one of the New Zealand events.

Taranaki influencer Talz, who wanted to be known by her social media name, had started airing her concerns about the festival on her Instagram and Tiktok pages.

“I just thought something was up right from the start,” she said.

She has more than 25,000 followers, and had received constant videos, messages and screenshots from ticketholders sharing their negative experiences with the festival.

“Things didn’t quite add up and the more I got into it, the worse it got.”

The co-founders had messaged her then blocked her, but had never asked her to take any of her saved story highlights on Instagram down.

Juicy Fest was founded by One Love Festival organiser Glenn Meikle, and businessmen Kane Sala, Rawiri Nelson and Matt Spratt.

Questions were also raised on Juicy Festival’s Facebook page when radio station Mai FM pulled its advertising for Backyard Boogie, another concert Meikle is involved with.

Mai FM had partnered with the hip hop gig and its promoter Festco, but pulled the advertising and a ticket giveaway from its social media on Monday, due to a conflict of interest, a MediaWorks spokesperson said.

“We have no issues with the promoters of Backyard Boogie - Festco and continue to work with them on the promotion of their event via MediaWorks channels,” she said.

“The Mai FM post was removed due to a conflict of interest with Juicy Fest sharing the same post.”

This was because Mai FM was not the media partner for the Juicy Fest event, while Flava, owned by NZME, was, she said.

A Juicy Fest press release said both Nelson and Sala were “accomplished businessmen”, who had “built and managed brands from the ground up on multiple occasions”.

The men were founders of Hom Energy drink, which is sponsoring the festival.

Meikle said all the artists included in the Juicy Fest 2023 tour line-up were confirmed, booked and committed to the event, with videos circulating of the artists saying they can’t wait to perform in New Zealand.

The Detroit booking was an old booking and was being cleared up with the artist's management, he said.

The Napier, Tauranga, Palmerston North and Auckland shows were consecutive, before a two-day break between the final NZ show, which had ticket-holders questioning on social media if it would be enough time.

“It is doable,” Meikle said.

Tony Pham/Unsplash A heavily promoted music festival has copped flack on social media from concerned ticketholders.

Meikle wouldn’t comment on how many tickets had been sold, but said it had not over-sold any festival date or venue and all ticket-holders would have access to the show they had purchased their tickets for.

Tickets cost $193.28 for general admission, $213.78 for general admission 2, $316.28 for VIP and $1033.78 for platinum VIP.

A plan to sell 5555 tickets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) had fallen through.

The festival claimed there was an immediate real-world value of $5 million, making it “one of the biggest utilities seen in the NFT space”.

Each NFT owner would receive festival access for up to three years, including luxury overseas holiday, helicopter rides to the festival, shopping sprees, and designer fashion.

When asked if the festival was to be cancelled, when the latest ticket-holders would be made aware, Meikle said there was “no reason to doubt” the festival would go ahead.

“The only circumstance that would force a cancellation would be if it was deemed unsafe to hold the event and if this was the case, like we have seen in a post Covid world, it would likely be for reasons outside of our control.

“If this was the case, refunds would be given to ticket holders.”

Culture Kings, another sponsor of the event, said the event was “definitely” going ahead.

