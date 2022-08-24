Government set to require Countdown and Foodstuffs to supply rival retailers

The Government is creating the role of grocery commissioner in an attempt to better regulate supermarket rivals Countdown and Foodstuffs. (Video first published on July 7, 2022)

The Government is expected to announce on Wednesday that it will press ahead with a law change that will force supermarket groups Countdown and Foodstuffs to supply wholesale groceries to rival retailers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the announcement would be “a big and important step ensuring New Zealanders and their families get a fair deal at the tills and this country's grocery sector is effective and operates fairly”.

The “regulatory backstop” would be the latest in a series of government interventions designed to improve competition in the industry and get a better deal for supermarket suppliers.

It would be likely to kick in if the Government assessed that Countdown and Foodstuffs weren’t making sufficient efforts to wholesale groceries to rivals off their own bat.

Other measures previously announced include banning the use of restrictive land covenants and leases, consulting on a mandatory code of conduct to govern how suppliers are treated, and approving the appointment of a grocery commissioner to oversee the sector.

Commerce Minister David Clark is due to report back in October on whether to take the more dramatic step of consulting on a proposal to force Countdown and Foodstuffs to sell some of their stores or chains to make way for a new competitor.

Clark has previously downplayed any expectation that requiring the two firms to wholesale goods to rivals would be sufficient in itself to draw a third supermarket chain that could provide like-for-like competition into the market.

Alex Lim/Stuff It’s not clear how much wholesale changes would benefit consumers.

Competition advocate and Monopoly Watch spokesman Tex Edwards has forecast the step would only be enough to bring about “pyrrhic competition”.

Even with a guaranteed wholesale supply from the two major operators, smaller retailers may not be able to undercut them on price because they have fewer economies of scale in their retail operations.

But Clark is understood to believe a mandatory wholesale regime could put some downward pressure on supermarket pricing, even if only by helping the likes of dairies reduce their prices somewhat and improve their blend of pricing and convenience.

The Commerce Commission considered recommending wholesale regulation during its market study into the $22 billion groceries industry, but ultimately decided against that.

The commission cautioned in its report that such regulation might make the industry less efficient by introducing “significant additional costs” into the industry, and could increase rather than reduce prices.

It said a mandatory wholesale regime had little support from submitters to its market study from those who wanted more “more significant interventions” and it concluded that many of the concerns of the two supermarket chains, which opposed regulation, appeared well-founded.