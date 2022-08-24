The Tupperware Party is over: Tupperware pulls out of New Zealand

Tupperware will no longer be selling in NZ from October.

The Tupperware party is over, with news the brand will soon no longer be sold in New Zealand.

In a media release it confirmed that UOL, the exclusive importer of Tupperware in New Zealand, would close its business on October 30. It said Covid-19 had caused a decline in sales and Tupperware parties.

UOL had been the only importer of Tupperware in NZ since 2020.

“For 47 of the last 49 years, the Tupperware business was built on the face-to-face party plan model where friends and family would get together for an hour or two of catch-ups, laughs and of course to see the latest and greatest from Tupperware,” the release said.

“As we all know, things changed when Covid arrived and the in-person party model, by necessity, stopped and international supply chains faced their own challenges. Even with the relaxation of lockdowns, there is an understandable reluctance for in-home parties.”

A switch to online events and sales was not enough to counteract the increased cost and declining sales.

“This decision was not made lightly as we are all aware of the impact that this would have on the ‘family’ that is Tupperware, past and present, salesforce and consumers.”

Being independent from Tupperware Australia, and Tupperware Brands, UOL made no representation on their behalf as to any future presence in this country.

“They are aware of our closure and will be continuing to support warranty for the New Zealand market. Further communication will be provided around this once it becomes available.”

There would be final container of products arriving in early September, and the site would be open for ordering until October 30, or until all stock ran out.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Tupperware sales had declined since the pandemic began.

As of August 29 account holders will no longer be able to earn TupperPoints. Members will have until October 30 to redeem any unused accumulated points. After that, any remaining points would be forfeited and not be able to be redeemed.

Tupperware consultants have been told not to speak to media until their agreements run out at the end of October.

Tupperware Brands Corporation reported an 18% drop in sales in the second quarter of this year.

Miguel Fernandez, president and chief executive of Tupperware Brands said lockdowns in China and shifts in consumer behaviour in Europe significantly impacted performance.

"As did inflationary pressures and unfavourable foreign exchange rate fluctuations. During the quarter, we continued to address the operating factors within our control, specifically technology, operations, service levels, and ongoing implementation of global direct selling practices,” he said.

“While we are beginning to see encouraging trends in certain markets as a result of these efforts, more work remains to optimise our operations and supply chain.”

Tupperware was created by American Earl Tupper, and was first sold to the public in 1946.

From there, the Tupperware Party was born, in which women became Tupperware consultants and hosted parties where friends, family and neighbours could see the products. The hosts received free products depending on the number of sales made.

In the late 2000s, the company boasted that a Tupperware party was held somewhere in the world every 2.3 seconds. Then in 2011, that become 1.7 seconds, driven by a direct sales force of 2.6 million - still mostly women - in nearly 100 markets.