The childcare subsidies you might not know about

Help is available for families struggling with the cost of childcare.

From the moment they come screeching into the world, children start costing their parents money.

From nappies to clothes and the absolute mountains of food, it’s one expense after another.

For many families, one of the biggest costs in their little darlings’ early years is childcare and, with a “tidal wave of fee increases” on the cards, some could face an even bigger bill.

But help, in the form of various subsidies, is available and not all of it is widely-known. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available:

Guaranteed childcare assistance payment

What it is

Help for parents and caregivers studying full-time (or in work-based learning) and under 20 years of age, with a toddler under five.

Who can get it

You may qualify if you're getting a Young Parent payment, in full-time education, training or work-based learning, working part-time and the main caregiver for a child under five.

If you're not on a benefit but are under 18, you could qualify if you are a full-time secondary school student and either living with your parents or guardian, married or in a civil union or de facto relationship.

If you have a partner, there must be a good reason they can't provide childcare, otherwise you’ll be excluded.

What it covers

Childcare costs for up to 50 hours a week for each child.

How much you can get and how to apply

Up to $6 an hour, paid directly to the childcare provider. Apply online through MyMSD.

Out of School Care and Recreation (OSCAR) subsidy

What it is

Help with the cost of school holiday programmes and before and after school care (AKA a godsend for working parents).

Who can get it

Those on a lower income with children aged five to 13. You can't get the OSCAR subsidy if the child's other parent or caregiver can take care of them.

What it covers

Before and after school care for up to 20 hours a week, and school holiday programmes for up to 50 hours a week.

How much you can get and how to apply

That depends on the size of your family, your household income and how many hours a week your child uses an OSCAR service. Current rates range from $1.77 to $5.69 an hour, paid directly to the provider.

Apply through Work and Income or MyMSD.

Childcare subsidy

What it is

Help with the cost of preschool childcare. It can be paid from the day your child starts childcare (or the date you apply if they’ve already started).

Who can get it

You must be the main carer of a child under five (in most cases) and on a low or middle income to qualify.

If the child will be going to a cohort entry school (where new entrants start together on a set date) they can be over five, and if you get a Child Disability Allowance for them, they must be under six.

They must also be going to an approved early childhood programme for at least three hours a week.

What it covers

The subsidy is usually paid for up to nine hours a week if you're not working, studying or training. It can be paid for up to 50 hours a week if you are employed, studying or training, seriously ill or disabled, caring for a child in hospital or for a child you get the Disability Allowance for.

You’re unlikely to get the childcare subsidy for more than nine hours a week if the child’s other parent or caregiver can look after them.

How much you can get and how to apply

Current rates range from $1.77 to $5.69 per hour, paid directly to the provider.

Apply through Work and Income or MyMSD.

20 hours early childhood education (ECE)

What it is

Fully-funded early childhood education for three, four and five-year-olds.

Who can get it

All three, four and five-year-old children enrolled at an ECE service or kōhanga reo that offers 20 Hours ECE are eligible.

Entitlement begins at age three and ends when attendance at school starts.

What it covers

Early childhood education for up to six hours a day or 20 hours a week at a licensed ECE service, kōhanga reo or with a home-based educator.

Some services may offer additional services, items or activities over and above regulatory standards and can request an optional charge for these. However, parents and caregivers have the right to forego optional extras and decline to pay additional charges.

How much you can get and how to apply

As well as the 20 fully-funded hours, you may qualify for up to 30 extra subsidised hours. Eligibility for additional hours will be assessed when you make your initial application.

Fill in the enrolment agreement at the early learning service or kōhanga reo.