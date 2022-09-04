Regulator and real estate body coordinated on journalists' inquiries

Belinda Moffat, the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority, says her organisation operates “independently and at arm’s length” from the Real Estate Institute.

Emails show the government regulator responsible for overseeing real estate agents coordinated with the industry body representing those agents, in responses to journalist questions.

Correspondence released under the Official Information Act (OIA) show the Real Estate Authority (REA) provided a media response about side deals conducted during property auctions to the Real Estate Institute (Reinz) shortly after it was sent to the National Business Review (NBR) journalist who asked the questions.

On other occasions, Reinz notified the REA of incoming media requests, shared insights about the story, and information on when the story was likely to be released.

REA chief executive Belinda Moffat said the organisation operated “independently and at arm’s length” from Reinz in discharging its regulatory responsibility, and the emails did not cause any concerns.

The side deals the NBR journalist enquired about related to sellers at property auctions being able to enter a side room with a top bidder if the reserve was not reached.

Sellers could accept that bidder’s top offer on the condition the auction was called off, leaving other bidders unaware of how much the property sold for.

In an email to his Reinz counterpart in early-February, the REA’s media manager included the REA’s finalised response, and wrote: “Would be great to see yours too, once you’ve finalised.”

Reinz’s head of communication shared the industry group’s response in turn.

“This is the response we will be providing, which I think is in line with yours,” her email read.

The REA staffer responded that the response “looks great” and that he would keep an eye out for what the journalist “decides she can make of it”.

”It’s scheduled to publish on Monday, so something to look forward to...” the REINZ staffer responded.

In two other emails in February, Reinz emailed the REA to advise an NZME reporter had lodged a request relating to a complaint about a real estate agent, and to give “a heads up” about a request from Stuff about agents ignoring “no junk mail” signs on letterboxes to leave promotional material.

“Apparently the Marketing Association said real estate agents are ‘particularly bad offenders’,” the Reinz staffer wrote.

Moffat said the REA did not seek to coordinate media responses with Reinz, that she saw no issue with staff conduct, and did not have concerns over bias within the regulator.

“We do refer media to Reinz where we consider that they may be able to address a question,” she said.

“We cannot stop Reinz from raising media issues with us, we do not raise media enquiries with Reinz as a matter of course.”

Stuff’s inquiries about the practice had not led to any change in practice, she said.

Moffat disputed that Reinz was a lobby group, saying it was a member organisation, but acknowledged it had an advocacy function.

Moffat said the REA was mandated by the Real Estate Agents Act to promote and protect the interests of consumers in respect of real estate transactions, and promote public confidence in the performance of real estate agency work.

“Our role is not to protect the reputation of the real estate sector, but to promote confidence in it, by operating an effective regulatory system.”

Supplied Reinz chief executive Jen Baird said an appropriate distance was maintained between her organisation and the regulator.

Reinz chief executive Jen Baird also said an appropriate distance was maintained between REA and Reinz staff.

“I think what you’ve seen is my team sharing their finalised comment as a matter of sort of professional courtesy,” she said.

“One of the things we do find is people get confused about the roles of the REA and Reinz, and so from time to time when we get queries that are more appropriately answered by them we just forward them on.”

Baird said Reinz was a membership organisation, and while it acted as a voice for the industry, this did not reach the level of lobbying.

77% of complainants think REA is independent

According to the REA’s most recent annual report for the year to June 30 2021, 77% of participants in the organisation’s complaint process agreed the process was independent, fair and transparent.

That figure was up from 69% over the previous year, and 66% during the year to June 30 2019.

Moffat said a 77% rating was a positive result.

“Only a small number of complaints are upheld, which is a sign that generally the sector is meeting their obligations, and the regulatory system is having the intended regulatory effect,” she said.

She said unaudited results for the year to June suggested the number of complaints against real estate agents had fallen about 15% to 271.