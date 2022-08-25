How online shopping killed the Tupperware party

Tupperware is pulling out of New Zealand, saying Covid-19 caused a decline in sales and parties.

The decision to pull Tupperware out of New Zealand may have caught the brand’s fans by surprise, but a retail expert says the writing was on the wall.

UOL, New Zealand’s sole importer of Tupperware, announced on Tuesday it would close its business on October 30.

It said Covid-19 had caused a decline in sales and Tupperware parties and even as restrictions eased, people were reluctant to attend in-home events.

Chris Wilkinson​, managing director of First Retail Group, said even before the pandemic, the party-plan, direct sales concept was facing challenges.

“It was already being steadily eroded by growth in online shopping and changing consumer preferences, which has been a global trend.

Breakfast Retail NZ’s Aimee Hines and Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting NZ’s Nick Leggett said retailers were under enormous pressure from more people shopping online. (Video first published 4 March 2022)

“Avon closing their New Zealand operations in 2018 was an indication of where the model was heading.”

Avon, a direct sales cosmetics company, said its exit from New Zealand would allow it to focus on markets with the greatest potential “to support its vision of becoming the world's leading social beauty company”.

The decision was made after consideration of historic performance, direct selling conditions and the potential for ongoing growth in Australia and New Zealand, Avon said at the time.

The coronavirus pandemic had only made things harder for the direct sales model, Wilkinson said.

“When Covid hit, the inability for that informal interaction between sellers and buyers, would have dramatically impacted sales, income for their sales agents, and the ability to attract new people to the business.

“Essentially, that would have stopped successive participation, which is necessary for progress.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson says the direct sales model was facing challenges even before the pandemic.

While Tupperware had an edge for many years as the innovator in food packaging and storage, the rise of homegrown products like Sistema had taken its place.

“Sistema's broad availability across popular retail channels like supermarkets and homeware stores has meant shoppers can purchase products as and when needed, conveniently, and on their own terms, which reflects the direction these markets are headed in,” Wilkinson said.