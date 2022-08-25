Air NZ posts third annual loss, eyes recovery in travel this year

Air New Zealand is expecting a “significant improvement” in its financial performance this year as travel demand picks up, after posting its third straight annual loss due to the pandemic.

The national carrier reported a net loss of $591 million the year to June 30, compared with a loss of $292m the year earlier. It reported an underlying pre-tax loss of $725m, in line with its forecast for a loss of less than $750m, and compared with a $444m loss the previous year.

Revenue lifted 9% to $2.7 billion, as passenger revenue remained stable at $1.5b while cargo revenue rose 32% to $1b. Airfreight schemes with the Australian and New Zealand governments contributed $403m to cargo revenue but with borders now largely reopened, the Australian scheme has ended and the New Zealand scheme is tapering off and will cease at the end of March next year.

Chief executive Greg Foran said the company recorded a very strong recovery in bookings and revenues after travel restrictions began to lift in March. The trend continues, with high booking levels through July and August, and corporate bookings were also encouraging and trending closely towards pre-Covid levels, he said.

READ MORE:

* How Air NZ plans to spend its money and position itself for recovery following $2.2b injection

* Air NZ's international passenger revenue just topped domestic for the first time in two years, CEO says

* Air New Zealand posts $272m half year loss in 'most difficult' year yet



“As we’ve been seeing overseas, travel demand is much stronger than anyone anticipated,” Foran said.

With borders now open to the majority of the airline’s markets, Air New Zealand expects the 2023 financial year to represent the first full year of uninterrupted passenger flying since the beginning of the pandemic, with total flying capacity at 75% to 80% of pre-Covid levels.

Foran said the airline anticipates “a significant improvement” in financial performance this year.

Still, he did not provide any guidance for the coming year, saying the airline faced uncertainty regarding volatility in jet fuel prices, the risk of a global recession, and other macroeconomic factors including inflationary pressures on costs.

“We’re operating in a very tight labour market with high fuel prices, tough economic conditions and the highest levels of employee sickness in more than a decade,” Foran said.

The company does not expect to consider paying dividends before the airline’s earnings substantially recover, and in the context of a supportive and sustained broader economic environment and recovery, it said.