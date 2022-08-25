Sky TV to return $70m to shareholders after 41% profit rise

Sky TV plans to return $70 million to shareholders by cancelling some of its shares and will resume paying dividends after reporting a 41% rise in its net profit and a return to revenue growth for the year to June.

The company posted a net profit of $62m, which it said was above guidance, and grew revenues by 4% to $736m.

Chairperson Philip Bowman said the company was in a “solid cash position”, in part thanks to the sale of its Mt Wellington campus earlier this year, which resulted in a $14m one-off gain, and had “an improved earnings outlook”.

In addition to the capital return, Sky will resume paying dividends, after suspending them in 2019, announcing a final dividend of 7.3 cents a share which it said equated to 60% of its free cash flow.

Chief executive Sophie Moloney said Sky had delivered a strong result that delivered on its promise that it had reached turning point “with the trends we reported in the first six months now firmly established”.

In June, Sky terminated talks to acquire radio and outdoor advertising business MediaWorks after a backlash from shareholder opposed to the proposal, paving the way instead for the capital return.

Sky said the number of Sky box subscribers fell 4.5% over the year, but the revenue growth was achieved in part thanks a 14% rise in the number of people subscribing to its Neon streaming entertainment service and 53% growth for Sky Sport Now.

Sky also provided customer numbers for its Sky Broadband service for the first time, reporting it had signed up “close to 18,000 customers” after its first full year in the market.

Supplied Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney said Sky had reached a “positive inflection point”.

Moloney said the launch of its new Sky box, which was originally expected to be released mid-year but is currently delayed, would be a “transformational moment” for Sky.

The hybrid satellite and broadband device will support 4K viewing and streaming apps and will be able to be controlled Alexa-style via voice commands through its remote.

Sky forecast it would achieve revenues of between $750m and $770m in the current financial year and a net profit of $50m to $60m.