Tupperware searches soar on Trade Me as people cash in on closure

A Trade Me spokesperson says Tupperware searches have soared more than 700% since the news broke, making it one of the most trending items onsite.

If you have old Tupperware you want to get rid of now may be your chance.

After Tupperware’s New Zealand importer UOL announced it was closing the lid on operations on October 30, thousands of Kiwis turned to Trade Me to get their hands on the containers.

“Yesterday alone we saw almost 3000 searches for the reusable food storage containers on Trade Me,” she said.

There were almost 700 listings for Tupperware on the site, and the spokesperson said if you had any unwanted Tupperware, now would be the time to try and sell it.

The most expensive listing was for a full Tupperware set for $310, but there were also cereal containers, and shakers up for grabs too.

PRIME VIDEO Tupperware may have closed the lid on New Zealand, but our nostalgia for the stuff is as strong as Mrs Maisel's.

One seller from Auckland had listed multiple mini key rings of Tupperware items she had imported from the UK.

In a media release UOL, the exclusive importer of Tupperware in New Zealand, confirmed it would close its business on October 30. It said Covid-19 had caused a decline in sales and Tupperware parties.

UOL had been the only importer of Tupperware in NZ since 2020.

Supplied Tupperware parties had dwindled since the pandemic.

Tupperware had been in New Zealand households for the last 49 years, and for 47 of those years the business had been built on the face-to-face party plan model where friends and family would get together for an hour or two see the latest from Tupperware, UOL said.

Chris Wilkinson​, managing director of First Retail Group, told Stuff even before the pandemic, the party-plan, direct sales concept was facing challenges.

“It was already being steadily eroded by growth in online shopping and changing consumer preferences, which has been a global trend,” he said.