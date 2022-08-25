Sharemarket slips as investors cautious ahead of key US speech

NZX 50 Index slips 0.2%

Corporates resilient, positive

Caution ahead of Jackson Hole speech

The sharemarket turned negative as investors were cautious ahead of a key US Federal Reserve speech, even though local companies were upbeat coming out of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 0.2%, or 28.19 points, to 11,627.14 on Thursday. On the broader market 70 stocks fell and 77 gained with $129 million shares traded.

Global markets are in a wait-and-see mood ahead of a highly anticipated speech from the head of the Federal Reserve.

Jerome Powell gives the speech on Friday at an annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It's been the setting for market-moving speeches in the past, which has investors hoping Powell will offer clarity on further rate hikes.

“There's a risk off sentiment pressing down the equity markets locally,” said CMC markets analyst Tina Teng. “Tomorrow in the US there will be the Jackson Hall symposium where the Fed chair Powell will speak. There is caution ahead of this key event.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simran Kaur and best friend Sonya Gupthan host a financial podcast aimed at helping younger people invest in the stock market and break down some of the age-old stereotypes.

Still, Teng said most companies in the current reporting season in New Zealand were resilient and positive about the outlook, suggesting they had reached the bottom and were in recovery.

Air New Zealand fell 1.5% to 66.5 cents

The national carrier posted its third straight annual loss after the pandemic curbed travel, but said it is expecting a “significant improvement” in its financial performance this year as demand rebounds following the reopening of borders.

“We’re encouraged by the start that we're seeing,” said chief executive Greg Foran. “We're seeing pretty full planes and people very interested in getting out and travelling, whether it be domestically or internationally.

Foran declined to provide guidance for future earnings, saying many uncertainties remained, including volatile fuel prices.

SkyCity Entertainment Group slipped 1.4% to $2.92. The casino company reported a $33.6m annual loss as revenue fell by a third to $639m, after lockdowns and border closures disrupted its operations.

But chief executive Michael Ahearne said a recovery was underway which was expected to see the company return to pre-pandemic trading and profitability this year.

Sky Network Television gained 1.2% to $2.62. The pay-TV company plans to return $70m to shareholders by cancelling some of its shares and will resume paying dividends after reporting a 41% rise in its annual profit and growing its revenues for the first time in six years.

The company posted a net profit of $62m, which it said was above guidance, and grew revenues by 4% to $736m.

Comvita rose 2.7% to $3.39 after the honey company reported a 35% increase in annual profit to $12.8m as revenue rose 9% to a record $209m. The company’s profit margin increased 64 basis points to a record 60.3%.

