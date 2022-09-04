How does inflation affect five Kiwi families?

Some Kiwis say they're thinking more carefully about the amount of food they're wasting amid high prices. (Video first published in June 2022)

Inflation does not affect every family equally.

With prices rising at a rate not seen in 30 years, families who were already doing it tough will suffer more than those with a buffer to weather the storm.

Back in 2017, Stuff introduced readers to five made-up families to help illustrate how the Government’s Budget would impact people on different incomes.

During the election campaign, we said hello to the families again, stacking up how Labour's proposed package compared with National's.

Now we check in with the same five families to see how they are faring under 32-year high inflation. While the overall inflation rate hit 7.3% in the year to June, the average household has experienced cost increases of 6.71%.

The Petrovs: Higher household inflation 6.9%

Selena Petrov is a Hamilton solo-mum of three and heads the poorest of our families, receiving roughly $42,465 from the benefit and other forms of assistance.

Her weekly shop has ballooned from $294 in 2020 to $334. She has had to cut down her spending on certain produce like lettuce which has almost doubled in price from $4.69 to $9.49 in a year, and tomatoes, which have skyrocketed from $2.49 to $12.75 a kilogram.

So fewer salads for the Petrovs and more frozen foods and sausages, which have not increased in price as much.

STUFF The rising cost of lettuce and tomatoes has meant fewer salads and more sausages for the Petrovs, one of five families battling historic high levels of inflation.

Her electricity bill has increased and higher petrol prices have pushed up the cost of getting around. She now spends $153 on keeping her car filled up compared to $118 in 2020.

The widespread inflation is making it difficult for her to buy new clothes for her kids, pay for the internet, and school costs for her three children. She thinks if things get much more expensive she will not be able to afford what her family needs.

The Bennetts - Lower household inflation 6.33%

Fraser and Joan Bennett head a five-person family living in Dunedin pulling in about $54,000 a year.

Fraser works in a factory, while Joan stays at home with their three kids Riley, Thomas, and Isabella - all under 10.

As the Bennetts do not own their own home, the biggest cost increase for them has been rent which has soared from $407 per week in 2020, to $631.

STUFF Fraser Bennet has had to give up his signature barbecue meal of grilled capsicums as the price of the produce soared from $10 to $25 a kilogram in the past two years.

Their food shop has also increased from $276 in 2020 to $316 this year.

They are buying fewer steaks for the barbecue as the price is too expensive, and Fraser has had to give up his favourite flame-grilled capsicums as the price has soared from $10 to $25 a kilogram.

As Fraser drives to work at the factory, the price of petrol is also eating into costs taking up around $204 of the weekly income just to fill the tank.

The Seuseus – Higher household inflation 6.99%

Mum and dad Jasmine and Iuta live in Papakura with their three kids, and Jasmine's sister, Leilani.

Iuta works as a teacher, Jasmine is a stay-at-home mum, and Leilani works as a part-time kitchen hand. Altogether their household brings in $82,000 a year.

Food has been a big expense for the household and inflation has seen that spike from $407 a week in 2020, to $465.

STUFF An influx of property investors and home buyers into Papakura has meant a $120 rent increase for South Auckland family the Seuses.

To save some money on skyrocketing produce costs, Jasmine has started to do their fruit and vegetable shopping at the Manurewa markets, which is saving her an estimated $50 per week.

Rent in their area has also begun to increase as more property speculators and first-home buyers purchased properties. In 2020 the rent was $560, and now it is $680.

The Chin-Wilsons – Higher inflation 7.19%

Dads Steve and Craig both work in Nelson, bringing in $122,000 in total.

Steve is a lawyer making $95,000, while Craig works as a part-time sales assistant and makes $27,000.

They are looking down the barrel of the high inflation largely due to the fact that they recently bought their first home for $785,000, with a 20% deposit in 2021.

They initially had a floating mortgage rate of 4.1%, but that rate has now risen to 6.12%, which is putting a bit of financial strain on the family.

STUFF Increased mortgage rates have hit dads Steve and Craig Chin-Wilson hard as they feel the brunt of inflation.

The cost of the weekly food shop has also increased $330 to $376, but they are still able to buy all of their usual treats, although they are doing more cooking at home because of the rising cost of food.

The Mahutas – Higher inflation 7.19%

Finally we have Wellingtonians Michael and Abigail, our wealthiest family with an income of $190,000. Abigail works as a public servant making $150,000, while Michael is a part-time office assistant making $40,000.

Like the Chin-Wilsons, the Mahutas are seeing a fair amount of inflation due to their purchase of a new home last year.

STUFF Sure, the grocery bill is a little higher than they are used to, but the wealthiest family of the five, the Mahutas, don’t have to go without like some of the other families.

With their eldest son moving out of home, the Mahutas sold their old house and bought at the top of the market in late 2021 for $1.2 million.

Increasing mortgage rates have lifted their mortgage repayments and meant there is less disposable income available than this family is used to.

But their secure jobs and nest egg means they are not feeling the pinch of inflation too much.

Sure, the grocery bill is a little higher than they are used to, and it costs more to pay electricity or to fill up the car, but they are still able to save a little money at the end of the week, and don’t have to go without like some of the other families.

Your family - depends...

We don't have a picture of you but why not use the interactive Stuff Cost of Living calculator to find out what inflation rate your household is experiencing?