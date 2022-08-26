Purex manufacturer Essity 'blocks locked out employees' from accessing retirement savings

Essity locked out 145 Kawerau mill workers on August 9 after they refused to accept a 3% pay rise plus a cash incentive of $1500 per year over three years.

Purex toilet paper manufacturer Essity is being accused of “starvation tactics” in stopping workers from making hardship withdrawals from their retirement savings.

Essity locked out 145 Kawerau mill workers without pay on August 9 after they refused to accept a 3% pay rise plus a cash incentive of $1500 per year over three years.

The Pulp and Paper Union has now obtained a letter showing Essity had instructed the company’s superannuation scheme provider, SuperLife, to block workers from making financial hardship withdrawals from their savings.

The letter said SuperLife had been informed by Essity’s human resources department that all financial hardship requests must be approved by the company, and it would not consent to any withdrawals at this time.

Essity and SuperLife have been approached for comment.

Pulp and Paper Workers Union Kawerau secretary Tane Phillips said Essity’s move was cruel.

“This is starvation tactics. The company could end the lockout any day, but instead they are trying to inflict as much suffering as they can on our members and their families in the hope they give up,” he said.

“Our members put money into this super scheme with the promise that if they ever faced hardship they’d be able to access it. It is nothing short of cruel and vindictive to cut off both their pay and their savings.

“This lockout is being driven by Essity executives in Australia, who don’t care about us and probably don’t even know where Kawerau is on a map. I’d like them to come here and look these workers and their families in the eye.”

Employees were asking for a pay increase that would keep up with the rising cost of living, he said.

Inflation hit 7.3% in the year ended June 2022.

Essity’s pay offer was for an increase of 14.7% over three years, comprising a 3% increase every year plus an additional cash payment this year, general manager of the Kawerau mill Peter Hockley said earlier.

Anything bigger at New Zealand’s largest toilet paper manufacturer could lead to loss of investment and threaten local jobs, he said.

Essity’s brands include Purex, Sorbent, Libra and Handee.