Tough time for retailers as sales slump

Retail sales volumes in the June quarter declined at their fastest pace since the global financial crisis, economists say.

For the June quarter the total volume of seasonally adjusted retail sales was $26 billion, down 2.3% compared with the March quarter, according to Stats NZ’s latest retail trade survey.

Motor vehicle and parts retailing was down 5.8%, electrical and electronic goods was down 6.1%, supermarket and grocery stores was down 2.9%, hardware, building, and garden supplies was down 5.3%, while food and beverage services was 3.3%.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said the substantial fall was considerably worse than forecast. The market had expected a 1.7% rise.

Retail sales volumes in the June quarter were decidedly weak, and “considerably worse” than expectations, he said.

“The total value of sales was flat in the quarter, meaning that once adjusted for inflation, Kiwis are paying more to get less at the shop,” he said.

The fall in core spending volumes reinforced views of a relatively weak economic growth figure for the June quarter.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said the substantial fall was considerably worse than forecast.

“However, our current view is that the early stages of a revival in tourism will counter other general economic weakness and keep quarterly growth in positive territory,” Olsen said.

“Worryingly, the retail trade data also reinforces a looming challenge for the economy.”

Economic growth was slowing, in line with what the Reserve Bank wanted to see, he said.

“But retail cost pressures still look to be accelerating, creating concerns of persistent inflation that will require continued interest rate rises, even as economic activity is subdued.”

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford was “unsurprised” by the survey results.

“Our members have been reporting falls in foot traffic and falls in sales as the economy has tightened.

“The continued depressed state of the housing market has led to consumers feeling less wealthy, interest rate rises have meant many consumers with mortgages have had less cash in their pockets, and prices are going up to reflect higher costs.”