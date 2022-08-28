Sky Sport Now users miss All Blacks game as app woes continue

It wasn’t just the All Blacks having a bad night on Saturday, with some Sky TV customers missing the game altogether.

Angry rugby fans took to social media to vent their frustration over issues with the Sky Sport Now app, which was updated overnight on Monday.

Several customers complained on the Sky Sport Facebook page about problems with glitches, buffering and unavailable content during the match against Argentina on Saturday night.

Users also reported being unable to contact Sky TV’s customer service team.

Sky TV spokesperson Kirsty Way said the broadcaster was investigating what appeared to be a small numbers of users who had issues.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Some Sky TV customers missed the All Blacks game after technical issues.

“We are terribly sorry for this and working hard to fully understand what went wrong and implement a remedy as soon as possible,” Way said.

The latest complaints come after frustrated football fans reported that they were unable to watch a much-anticipated Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool on Tuesday morning.

SCREENSHOT Some Sky Sport Now users encountered this message while trying to watch the match on Saturday night.

On Tuesday, Way said the upgrade had been “largely successful” but Samsung “had a glitch at their end – affecting customers with Samsung TVs.”

Samsung was working on a solution, and it was hoped the fault would be fixed later that day, Way said.

On Thursday, Sky TV reported it had increased its profit by 41% and grown revenues for the first time in six years.

It planned to return $70 million to shareholders and resume paying dividends.