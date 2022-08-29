Mr DeMarco, or 'eugene-john of the demarco family'?

Eugene (Gene) DeMarco with an Albatros World War I fighter plane at the Hood Aerodrome, Masterton. (File photo)

Eugene DeMarco was already a man of many parts – a convicted fraudster and a former vintage plane pilot for film-maker Sir Peter Jackson among them – but now he has also attempted to become a divisible person.

DeMarco, 60, tried the gambit in a recent Court of Appeal case to do with his bankruptcy.

“It appears that the person of Mr DeMarco is being confused with the man eugene-john, of the demarco family [sic],” he wrote to the judges.

“[E]ugene-john of the demarco family [sic] is only the agent of the person of Mr DeMarco, and cannot be held liable for the debts of Mr DeMarco,” he continued.

The two Court of Appeal judges were having none of it. DeMarco’s documents contained “a wealth of irrelevant material some of which is difficult to understand”, they said.

“The focus upon the idea of a divisible person suggests merit is, in fact, absent.”

DeMarco had asked the court for more time to file documents, with the aim of appealing against his bankruptcy. The appeal had already been deemed to be abandoned because DeMarco had failed to meet earlier time limits in the case.

Previously in the High Court, DeMarco had offered to settle the more than $320,000 debt for $5.

Eugene DeMarco in 2019, when he was on trial at the High Court in Wellington facing fraud charges.

DeMarco was found guilty of fraud, including a case involving Jackson’s firm The Vintage Aviator for which he was a production manager and a pilot. He was sentenced to two years and five months’ jail.

Since ​ being released from prison in late September 2020, he has lost a civil case over misrepresentations made when he was trying to sell his house overlooking Karaka Bay, Wellington.

He kept a $120,000 deposit even though the couple buying the house for $1.2 million validly cancelled the deal when they learnt that the house had weathertightness issues, contrary to DeMarco’s representations made directly or through others.

Sir Peter Jackson has described Eugene DeMarco as a "piranha" who ran rings around a company lawyer and accountant.

DeMarco did not pay the court’s award to the couple that, with costs, swelled to $323,441 from the main case and another $6811.50 costs from a preliminary issue.

More recently, DeMarco and a related company were found to owe more than $2m to Jackson, Dame Fran Walsh​, and a trust of which they and creative collaborator Philippa Boyens​ were trustees.