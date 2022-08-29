Owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell reports lower profit as inflation bites

The fast-food company that owns the local franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Carl’s Jr reported a weaker first-half profit as it faced higher inflation.

Restaurant Brands profit slumped 56% to $15.3 million in the six months to the end of June, in line with its forecast last month for profit of $14m to $16m. The previous year included an $11.4m benefit from a United States Covid-19 subsidy scheme. Revenue rose 8.6% to $611.9m.

As inflation rages around the world, fast-food companies are coming under pressure – their costs are rising but they are struggling to pass that on to customers as the growing cost of living prompts them to tighten their wallets.

“The company continues to face cost inflation pressures across all markets but is mitigating the impact of these by implementing cost savings and taking price increases where possible,” the directors said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Restaurant Brands lifts NZ sales by $51m; Covid closures cost it $26m

* Restaurant Brands turns mild profit, furthers Taco Bell plans

* Fast-food demand bolsters sales at KFC, Carl's Jr, despite Covid-19 restrictions



“However the extent of cost inflation has meant that the opportunity to pass input costs on in the short term has been limited, with consequent short term adverse profit impacts.”

Restaurant Brands continued to face challenges from Covid-19, with staff shortages hampering operations across all divisions and in some cases forcing reduced operating hours during the period, the directors said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fried chicken can be real comfort food. Packed with salt and other flavours, it initiates a hedonic response in the brain. Too much of it, however, can lead to health issues.

In New Zealand, operating profit fell 21% to $22.7m even as sales increased 5.2% to $251.8m.

The directors said the company faced “significant cost pressures” as well as staff shortages due to Covid-19 which required many stores to reduce their hours or operate with reduced capacity.

“Staff shortages remain an ongoing issue with high numbers of unfilled vacancies,” they said.

The company’s New Zealand profit margin fell to 16.1% from 18%, as it faced increased costs and invested to grow its newer Taco Bell chain.

Whilst the restricted availability of building materials and store equipment had slowed store development, new store builds continued with one KFC outlet in Whangarei and one Taco Bell outlet at Cuba Mall in Wellington opened during the first-half, the directors said.

A further three Taco Bell stores and two KFC stores were expected to open before the end of the year, they said.

Restaurant Brands has a total of 367 stores, 17 more than the same time last year. The company owns 138 stores in New Zealand, 81 in Australia, 74 in Hawaii, and 74 in California.

The company expects full-year profit of $32m to $37m, down from $51.9m last year.

Shares in Restaurant Brands fell 2.9% to $8.30 in mid-afternoon trading on the NZX, taking their decline so far this year to 38%.