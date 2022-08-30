Should NZ follow the US example of forgiving student loan debt?

US President Joe Biden has announced he will forgive large amounts of student debt, enraging right-wing politicians.

EXPLAINER: “All it is, is a tax cut for people with degrees,” says Jordan Williams, executive director of the right-wing Taxpayers’ Union.

Williams was reacting to United States President Joe Biden’s US$240 billion-a-year (NZ$410b) plan to forgive a portion of the student debt for US workers, as long as they don’t earn over US$125,000 a year.

He’s dismissive of the idea of the New Zealand Government forgiving a portion of the $16.1b of student loans owed here.

“We’re already forgiving student loans. We’re doing it with inflation,” William says.

The real value of ex-student’s debts was reduced each year by wage growth, thanks to borrowers who remain in New Zealand not being charged interest on their loans, Williams says.

Their loans are devaluing at nearly 8% a year, at the moment, even if people don’t work, and do nothing to pay their loans back, he says.

And when it comes to the ex-students who head overseas to work, especially those who then fail to make minimum repayments on their loans, Williams is even less forgiving.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Jordan Williams, executive director of the Taxpayers’ Union, is not in favour of student debt being forgiven.

“If someone’s out of the country for five years, just sell their debt. Give it to the private market,” Williams says.

“Let them chase it. It’s really common overseas.”

At the end of June last year, overseas borrowers owed $3.4b, with about three-quarters behind in their repayments.

The New Zealand Initiative think tank has argued for interest to be reintroduced on new student loans, arguing that would free up money for targetted scholarships for needy students, helping the less-privileged escape poverty traps.

On the other side of the political argument is Andrew Lessells, national president of the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations.

“The way Biden’s doing it make perfect sense to me,” he says.

That’s because Biden’s forgiveness excludes the best paid, but he thinks Biden’s plan is a showy one-off, which doesn’t change the system at all.

Lessells says education is a public good, benefiting society as a whole.

“As an end goal, free tertiary education for all is an admirable goal,” he says.

Student debt is forgiven when people die, or go bankrupt, but there may be a case in doing so in other circumstances, Lessells says.

The great student debt experiment began in 1992. Supporters say it has increased participation in education. Critics say it has loaded young people with debt at a time when house prices and the cost of living have gone through the roof.

The government could forgive debt for select groups whose skills are in demand, effectively giving a backdoor payrise to the likes of nurses, or teachers.

There was also a case to investigate writing off the amassed penalty interest of overseas borrowers, who returned, and started making repayments here, Lessells says.

“The (penalty) interest charged is utterly punitive, and it effectively removes their citizenship,” he says.

Writing off student debt when people start drawing NZ Super was also worth considering, he thinks

SUPPLIED New Zealand Union of Students' Associations president Andrew Lessells says tertiary education is a public good, and should be free.

In the US, it has been pointed out that black people’s experience of student debt is worse than white people, as they tend to have to borrow more to get educated, and get paid less later, so it takes them longer to pay their debts off.

There is a racial equity issue with student loans in New Zealand too, the latest student loans report shows.

“Māori borrowers have longer median repayment times than other borrowers despite their overall leaving debts being lower,” it says.

“This suggests that Māori borrowers do not get the same level of return on their investment in tertiary education as other borrowers do.”

123rf The forecast median repayment time for borrowers who left study in 2019 and stayed in New Zealand is seven years, the student loan scheme annual report for 2021 says.

A quarter of Māori ex-students took 19 or more years to repay their loans, compared to the slowest repaying quarter of Pākeha students, who took 12 or more years.

It appears this is in part because Māori students more frequently did “certificate” level courses that didn’t result in them landing well-paid jobs.

But rather than blame individuals for their choices, Lessells says: “I think the failure is a failure of the system rather than a person.”

“The person who should suffer for that is the vice chancellor who approved a rubbish degree, or the tertiary provider which decided to offer a course which was not valuable, or a government that didn’t support a person to stay in study.”

That last is a dig at the number of people who drop out before they complete their studies, leaving them with debt, but no qualification.

The impact of student debt on people has not been fully recognised, especially in an era of very high property prices, Lessells says,

“It’s making it harder for them to afford a mortgage, to have kids, to get out of the poverty cycle, particularly if their qualification hasn’t given them the higher paying job they hoped for.”

Economist Brad Olsen backs Williams and has not seen anything to indicate ex-students require help from taxpayer-funded debt forgiveness.

“It’s a very easy political gimmick to discuss, but I don’t think in New Zealand, it has a place.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Economist Brad Olsen says is unfair to forgive the debts of people now, when previous generations, and future generations, did not, and will not, have their debts forgiven.

Debts of ex-students who remain in New Zealand do not accrue interest, he says, so if people are not paid a lot, they have to pay less back each year.

Tertiary study is paid for by a mix of student fees, and direct taxpayer funding of tertiary institutions. The latest student loan report estimates students only fund 25% of the cost of their studies through loans.

“It’s fairly commonsense system that balances the economics of it with the politics of it,” Olsen says.

It was also unfair to forgive the debts of people now, when previous generations, and future generations, did not, and would not, have their debts forgiven, Olsen says.

He would also have much better things to spend taxpayer money on, before forgiving the debts of degree-holders.

“I’d like to think we could give nurses a pay rise, before we did that,” Olsen says.