He starred in a Purex commercial. Now he's among 145 workers locked out with no pay

Essity tissue paper mill has instigated a lockout against workers. Grant Carncross, of Rolly ad fame, is among them.

He was the friendly face of Purex, beaming across television sets in his orange polo while holding Rolly the naughty dog.

But now, amid a dispute over wages at Kawerau’s tissue paper plant, the employers who once made Grant “Snow” Carncross their star have cut him off.

For three weeks, Carncross and 144 other mill workers in the tiny Bay of Plenty town have been locked out of their workplace by the factory’s international owners, Essity. Some workers - those suspended after earlier strike action - have had five weeks without pay.

Carncross, who was picked for the 2017 Rolly advertisement during a workplace audition, said he knew some of his co-workers would be struggling.

“I’m OK, but you worry about the younger workers, the ones with kids and mortgages,” Carncross said, from his living room. “Although, I am getting a bit demoralised.”

Carncross has seen strikes before in Kawerau, an industrial town built in the shadow of the mountain Pūtauaki on the edge of the Kaingaroa forest.

The most notable was the 1986 strike at the Tasman Mill, which lasted an unprecedented three months. Carncross began working there right beforehand. He doesn’t know if Essity’s management will share the same kind of history and understanding of the impact such events had on Kawerau, but he’s still optimistic.

“I think they have a moral obligation to do the right thing by the workers and the community,” he said. After all, Essity is one of the two biggest employers in town – alongside Oji, the neighbouring mill.

“With 145 people tightening the reins, that will have a flow-on effect on local business. I’m hopeful they will see sense soon.”

Alan Gibson/Stuff Not all of the workers have savings, and some have large mortgages, Carncross said.

Pulp and Paper Workers Union (PPWU) secretary Tane Phillips said the workers only want a pay rise in line with inflation. At the start of bargaining, that was 5.9%. Now it’s 7.3%. Essity, a Swedish-based multinational, has refused, instead offering 3% each year for three years, and a lump sum.

“We have worked out that on average our workers will be about $110 worse off a week if we accept their deal,” Phillips said. “The first offer they made to one union was 2%. I told them ‘that’s insulting’.”

Bargaining has been ongoing since the beginning of the year and is getting increasingly heated.

In the last few months, different groups of union workers held a series of 48-hour strikes. Then management suspended all the factory’s workers, saying it couldn’t operate while strikes were ongoing. Shortly afterwards, on August 9, Essity initiated the lockout, saying it had “no option”.

Last week, it blocked workers’ access to hardship grants from their superannuation scheme. And last night, it issued a legal threat to make 67 individual employees liable for more than half a million dollars worth of damages related to the earlier strike action.

“I’ve been here 22 years and this is unprecedented,” said team leader Simon Goddard, who works converting paper to tissue products.

Workers at the factory do either 12 or 8-hour shifts, including night shifts most weeks. During Covid-19 lockdowns, they were working up to 24 hours extra a week, to fill the gaps.

“After all the overtime we did to keep toilet paper on the shelves at that time, it feels like a kick in the teeth.”

Alan Gibson/Stuff Roger Coffin, Simon Goddard and PPMU secretary Tane Phillips said an initial offer by Essity was “insulting”.

In a media statement, Essity’s Kawerau general manager Peter Hockley argued the workers were “well-remunerated”, and among the highest-paid manufacturing staff in the country. It said to accept the union’s offer had a “real potential” to cost jobs.

It also said a $15 million upgrade (for which the company was given $1.5 million by the Government), to convert a paper machine drying process to geothermal, had been indefinitely delayed due to strike action. Hockley did not comment on the legal action.

Goddard said he felt the company was trying to intimidate workers into agreeing to its pay proposal.

“I don’t think we are on huge money, we are on what we need to survive,” he said. “Yes we are paid good money, but we do shift work. We miss out on so many things for years and years with our families. They say shift work takes five years off your life.”

Machinery operator Roger Coffin said what the workers were paid now was hard-fought, and he didn’t want to see it slide backwards.

“Our uncles, our aunties, our grandparents, they won this for us,” Coffin said. “If the company had their way we’d be on minimum wage. But we are proud of what we do, and we were proud to do our bit during Covid too.”

“They are trying to say if we don’t agree our jobs will be in trouble. That’s a threat, to me.”

The union has raised concerns there may be a toilet paper shortage if the factory cannot resume production soon.

supplied Kawerau is a mill town. But last year, Norske Skog shut its paper mill, meaning only Oji and Essity are left.

Essity is one of the world's largest hygiene and health companies, with 46,000 workers. Its brands include Purex, Sorbent, Libra and Handee. It flourished despite the pandemic. Its profit for the first six months of 2022 was $NZ330 million, with an increase in net sales of 27.8%.

Meanwhile, Kawerau has struggled in recent years with issues related to poverty, drugs and youth suicide. In the 2018 census, its unemployment was 10%, compared to the national 4%. Last year, the longstanding Norske Skog paper mill was closed, lessening employment options.

Phillips said the union’s deal remained on the table. “They could sign, and we should be back at work tomorrow.”

In the meantime, workers were doing their best to stay upbeat, he said. The union had been providing grocery vouchers and financial advice. Workers were meeting regularly.

“They are resilient. It’s a small town. We look out for each other.”

At Grant Carncross’ house, he stops Goddard outside as he’s leaving. “Mate, can I give my vouchers to one of the other families?” he asks, and goes inside to collect them.